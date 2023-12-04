X

    Ohio State QB Kyle McCord Enters Transfer Portal After Buckeyes Miss CFP Playoffs

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVDecember 4, 2023

    ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN - NOVEMBER 25: Kyle McCord #6 of the Ohio State Buckeyes warms up prior to the game against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium on November 25, 2023 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
    Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

    Ohio State quarterback Kyle McCord reportedly entered his name into the transfer portal Monday morning.

    Adam Rittenhouse of ESPN reported the Ohio State quarterback will explore his options after starting 12 games for the Buckeyes in 2023.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

