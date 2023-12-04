Ohio State QB Kyle McCord Enters Transfer Portal After Buckeyes Miss CFP Playoffs

Ohio State QB Kyle McCord Enters Transfer Portal After Buckeyes Miss CFP PlayoffsDecember 4, 2023
Gregory Shamus/Getty Images
Ohio State quarterback Kyle McCord reportedly entered his name into the transfer portal Monday morning.
Adam Rittenhouse of ESPN reported the Ohio State quarterback will explore his options after starting 12 games for the Buckeyes in 2023.
This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.
