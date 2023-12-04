Juan Soto Trade Rumors: Yankees, Padres Talks 'Bound to Heat Back Up' This Week

Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

San Diego Padres outfielder Juan Soto very well may be suiting up in pinstripes next spring.

The New York Yankees interest in the slugging outfielder has never exactly been under the radar, but any deal has not been imminent to this point. This could change soon, as Brendan Kuty of The Athletic reported that talks between the two teams could pick up quickly at this weeks Winter Meetings in Nashville.

"While the sides seem to have cooled down their once-hot discussions, they're bound to heat back up as the Winter Meetings begin Monday, according to a league source, who spoke on the condition of anonymity in order to speak freely," Kuty wrote.

Kuty reported that the initial disagreement between the teams came from the Yankees evaluating the Padres desired compensation as "too steep."

"The Yankees have considered the Padres' request — versions of an 8-for-2 swap — too steep," the source told Kuty. "The Padres seem to be in salary-dump mode, and the team acquiring Soto would pay all of the projected $33 million he's set to make next season via salary arbitration. Dumping the 27-year-old Grisham would add another projected $4.9 million to the pot. The Yankees appear to be one of just a few teams who could offer the Padres financial relief and high-level, quality starting pitching."

Soto's value is steep for a reason. He is a three-time All-Star, four-time Silver Slugger winner and was a key contributor to the Washington Nationals 2019 World Series victory. Combine that with that with a .284 career average, 160 career home runs and a youthful age of just 25-years-old, and you have a bona fide superstar on your hands.

He was also very effective for San Diego in 2023, hitting .275 with 35 home runs and 109 RBIs. The Padres team success did not match his production, and the recouping the significant haul the team gave up for him at the 2022 trade deadline seems to be at the forefront of the team's front office's heads.