NFL Rumors: Zach Ertz Eyed by Chiefs, Bills amid Eagles, Ravens Buzz After Release

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Free agent tight end Zach Ertz appears to have plenty of suitors as the later stages of the NFL season inch closer.

Ertz was waived by the Arizona Cardinals Thursday after requesting his release, and Adam Schefter of ESPN reported that Ertz is likely to have a new home within the next few days.

Schefter cited the Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills, Baltimore Ravens and Philadelphia Eagles as teams that have expressed interest in the tight end.

The three-time Pro Bowler has made 27 receptions for 187 yards and a touchdown thus far in 2023. The Cardinals have struggled to a 2-10 record this season and will not be a factor in the postseason, so Ertz's release could give him an opportunity to provide position depth to a contending team.

The possibility of adding Ertz to a position group that already has Travis Kelce is something that will strike fear in other AFC opponents, so a Chiefs destination is certainly intriguing. The receiving corps for quarterback Patrick Mahomes has been inconsistent in 2023, so adding a veteran like Ertz and shifting the focus to utilizing tight ends could definitely be an attractive option for a team that aims to repeat as Super Bowl champions.

The Buffalo Bills have seen solid play from rookie tight end Dalton Kincaid in Dawson Knox's injury absence, but adding another option for quarterback Josh Allen will be crucial for a team that needs to make a run.

The Ravens are the team with perhaps the greatest need for Ertz after Mark Andrews injury. Andrews has been a favorite option for quarterback Lamar Jackson through the years and his absence is something that should hinder the team going forward. Signing Ertz would provide some relief in this regard and his pedigree and postseason experience could be exactly what the Ravens need to make a push to win the conference.