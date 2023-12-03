Bryce Harper Rumors: Boras Seeks New Contract for Phillies 1B Despite 2031 Expiration

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

The Philadelphia Phillies seemingly don't have to worry about Bryce Harper's contract for years to come considering he is signed through the 2031 campaign, but agent Scott Boras apparently has other ideas.

USA Today's Bob Nightengale reported Boras wants a contract extension for his client. What's more, Nightengale noted "the Phillies are willing to talk."

There is something to be said about keeping an agent as high-profile as Boras happy with decisions like this. Remaining in his favor could help Philadelphia sign notable free agents he represents in the future.

And that future would surely include Harper if the team gives him a contract extension.

Harper is one of the best players in the league and likely has a number of productive years remaining considering he will be 31 throughout the 2024 campaign. He slashed .293/.401/.499 with 21 home runs and 72 RBI in 126 regular season games in 2023 and helped lead the Phillies to the National League Championship Series.

He also helped lead them to the 2022 World Series.