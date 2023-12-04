AP College Basketball Poll 2023: Complete Week 5 Men's Rankings Released

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Three weeks. Three different schools sitting atop the Associated Press' men's Top 25 poll.

Arizona is the new No. 1 team thanks to Northwestern's 92-88 overtime upset of Purdue on Friday.

AP Top 25

1. Arizona

2. Kansas

3. Houston

4. Purdue

5. UConn

6. Baylor

7. Gonzaga

8. Marquette

9. North Carolina

10. Creighton

11. Florida Atlantic

12. Texas

13. Colorado State

14. BYU

15. Miami

16. Kentucky

17. Tennessee

18. James Madison

19. Oklahoma

20. Illinois

21. Texas A&M

22. Duke

23. Wisconsin

24. Clemson

25. San Diego State

Thirty-five points and 14 rebounds from Zach Edey weren't enough for the Boilermakers to avoid their first defeat. He sent the game into overtime and trimmed the deficit to one point with 34 seconds left in overtime, but Northwestern secured the victory at the charity stripe.

That opened the door wide open for Arizona, which cruised past Colgate 82-55 in its only game over the past week. Caleb Love and Oumar Ballo combined for 27 points in the win.

The Wildcats are now ranked No. 1 in the AP poll for the first time since 2013-14.

Purdue wasn't the only top-10 squad to fall this past week.

Duke slipped to 5-3 thanks to back-to-back defeats to Arkansas and Georgia Tech. Nobody is putting Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer on the hot seat by any stretch, but he's quickly discovering how difficult it is to succeed a legendary figure.

Wisconsin went wire-to-wire as it took down Marquette 75-64 on Saturday. The Golden Eagles never led once and trailed by as many as 15. They were largely undone by their 7-of-29 shooting clip from beyond the arc.

Kentucky delivered a major statement as it hammered Miami in the second half en route to a 95-73 win. The Wildcats led by just five points at halftime before they caught fire in the second half. Freshman guard Reed Sheppard stole the spotlight by coming off the bench and dropping 21 points, five rebounds, four assists, three steals and one block.

The week's most highly anticipated clash unfolded Friday night in Lawrence, Kansas, and it didn't disappoint. UConn and Kansas went toe to toe, with the Jayhawks walking away a 69-65 victor and balancing out the double-digit defeat they suffered at Marquette's hands in the Maui Invitational.

Senior guard Kevin McCullar Jr. had a team-high 21 points, while Hunter Dickinson (15 points, nine rebounds) continues to deliver as advertised.

The absence of one clear dominant team was a constant theme throughout last year. Thanks to the new transfer rules, even the established blue bloods are having a difficult time with the constant roster churn.