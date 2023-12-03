Alabama's Jalen Milroe on Georgia Win: 'Beat the No. 1 Team, What Does That Make Us?'

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe made the case for the Crimson Tide to be considered the best team in college football after defeating No. 1 Georgia in the SEC Championship game.

"I got something to say," Milroe told the media following the win, per David Ubben of The Athletic. "Georgia's No. 1 right? You beat the No. 1. team. What does that make us?"

Alabama entered the weekend ranked No. 8 overall in the College Football Playoff standings, although Saturday's victory could be enough to secure one of the final four spots.

Milroe was excellent in the win, helping the Crimson Tide put up 27 points against a Georgia defense that hadn't allowed more than 23 in a single game all season. He finished with a modest 192 passing yards, although he threw two touchdowns against zero interceptions while adding another 29 yards on the ground.

Saturday afternoon's contest was the fifth game this season in which Milroe has thrown for multiple scores without recording a pick. He was named the MVP of the SEC Championship game for his efforts.

Although Alabama's win on Saturday was extremely impressive, it didn't guarantee the school a spot in the College Football Playoff just yet. No. 3 Washington essentially secured its place by defeating No. 5 Oregon in the Pac-12 Championship game on Friday, while No. 2 Michigan and No. 4 Florida State are both looking to maintain their undefeated seasons.

No. 7 Texas also won the Big 12 Championship on Saturday, easily dispatching No. 18 Oklahoma State by the final score of 49-21. It's worth noting that Alabama's only loss of the season occurred against the Longhorns in Week 2.

However, head coach Nick Saban explained to reporters why he believes that the Crimson Tide should make the cut after the game (via Sports Illustrated's Austin Hannon).