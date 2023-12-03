X

CFB

    Jalen Milroe, Alabama Have Fans Embracing CFP Chaos After SEC Title Upset vs. Georgia

    Jack MurrayDecember 3, 2023

    ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 02: Jalen Milroe #4 of the Alabama Crimson Tide runs out of the pocket during the first quarter against the Georgia Bulldogs in the SEC Championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 02, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)
    Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

    The College Football Playoff committee has quite the dilemma on its hands.

    Georgia had a win-and-in situation going into the SEC Championship against Alabama, but the Bulldogs inability to get it done means that the playoff picture is more cloudy than it was going into the matchup.

    Alabama Football @AlabamaFTBL

    SEC CHAMPIONS! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RollTide?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RollTide</a> <a href="https://t.co/yDnf0f0Pgf">pic.twitter.com/yDnf0f0Pgf</a>

    Southeastern Conference @SEC

    🏆 2023 SEC CHAMPIONS<br><br>🐘 <a href="https://twitter.com/AlabamaFTBL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@AlabamaFTBL</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SECChampionship?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SECChampionship</a> <a href="https://t.co/NGbaPuDETb">pic.twitter.com/NGbaPuDETb</a>

    Alabama earned the 27-24 victory after a gritty all-around performance. Quarterback Jalen Milroe went 13-of-23 for 192 yards and two touchdowns while also adding 29 yards on the ground.

    Trezman Marshall forced a key fumble that led to a Crimson Tide touchdown and the defense as a whole limited the explosive Bulldog offense.

    Georgia's 29-game win streak came to an end with the result and the team's playoff chances are in jeopardy. While a win should indicate a return to the playoff for Alabama, that is not necessarily a guarantee.

    Washington appear to be a lock following a 13-0 season that culminated in a Pac-12 Championship. Michigan and Florida State have a chance to be undefeated conference champions as well, and Texas is a 12-1 conference champion that defeated the Crimson Tide earlier in the season. With only four teams reaching the playoff, even Alabama could find itself on the outside looking in.

    The result had some fans pondering the possibility of no SEC teams in the playoff on social media.

    Austin Mock @amock419

    We are five minutes and change from needing an FSU (and Michigan) win to have no SEC teams in the College Football Playoff.

    Shawn Ferris @shawnferris98

    Are we staring at the possibility of no SEC in the CFB championship?

    BetMGM 🦁 @BetMGM

    Is it actually possible that no SEC team is in the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CFBPlayoff?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CFBPlayoff</a>?

    Some fans celebrated this potential outcome.

    CFB Home @CFBHome

    GIVE US NO SEC TEAM PLAYOFF. I WANT TO SEE THE MELTDOWN ON TWITTER

    John Vause @JohnVause27

    If Florida State wins, there should be no SEC school in the CFP this season

    Andrew Dowell @Dodrew_Anwell

    If Florida State wins then no SEC team will make the playoffs, this is what we all want

    Brian Floyd @BrianMFloyd

    i'm just rooting hard for the funniest outcome: no sec teams get in <a href="https://t.co/m1AyCVcGNh">https://t.co/m1AyCVcGNh</a>

    Seth Davis @SethDavisHoops

    Straight truth here<br><br>Which means no SEC team in the playoff. The world will keep spinning. <a href="https://t.co/fWyzdGCq2r">https://t.co/fWyzdGCq2r</a>

    Brew—but holly, jolly, merry, and bright @somanybadtweets

    It's going to be hilarious to see a final 4 with no SEC team

    Sean Parker @ThePorkOfYork

    I'm about to puke… but rooting for UAT so NO SEC team makes the playoffs is absolutely a thing

    J.Steele. @GoSeevGo

    NO SEC TEAM SHOULD BE IN THE PLAYOFFS

    Lorena Reyna @lorena__reyna

    Sorry, no SEC team in CFP this year. Deal with it

    bjorn p @bjornallday

    no SEC team in the CFP would be the funniest outcome

    Dylan Holt @DylanHolt_

    We are so close to having no SEC teams in the college football playoff this year <a href="https://t.co/zo7oWU2hCo">pic.twitter.com/zo7oWU2hCo</a>

    John @iam_johnw

    The college football playoff committee realizing they'll have no sec teams to let in if Florida state and Michigan both win since Texas already beat Alabama head to head and conference championships matter <a href="https://t.co/ssKFYtBfsU">pic.twitter.com/ssKFYtBfsU</a>

    Others were not so intrigued by this possibility and even speculated that both Alabama and Georgia could squeak into the playoff.

    Ken Kaneki @Gwalla_55

    Crazy that it's possible no SEC team makes the playoff… But I doubt the NCAA does that

    Ashley Jackson @ash_J24

    As much as I wanted Georgia to win… apparently won't happen; but to have no SEC teams in the playoff is SAAAAAAAAAD

    Tim Cowlishaw @TimCowlishaw

    2 SEC teams in final 4 team playoff ? I wouldn't vote that way but I would t rule it out either if Alabama wins.

    Canes Legacy @CanesLegacy

    Prepare yourselves for 2 SEC teams in the playoff.

    24/7 High School Hoops @247HSHoops

    I still think one of these SEC teams will make the College Football Playoff regardless, but if not, how can you not say the winner of this game isn't one of the 4 Best Teams?<br><br>Could 2 SEC teams get in potentially? Michigan and Florida State still to play. This is gonna be crazy.

    Andrew Dockerill @dockerz77

    Here comes another playoff with 2 SEC teams 😴😴😴

    Elly @SimplyElly5

    We're really about to get 2 SEC teams in.

    No SEC team qualifying for the playoff would be historic. Since the postseason tournament's inception in 2014-15, the conference has had at least one participant and has taken home the championship six times. The last time the SEC did not have an opportunity to take home the national championship was in 2005, when Texas beat USC in the title game.

    This possibility is not a guarantee by any means, but wins by Michigan and Florida State will certainly give the committee a very difficult task.