    Nets' Ben Simmons Out at Least 2 More Weeks After Injection for Back Injury

    Jack MurrayDecember 2, 2023

    NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 28: Ben Simmons #10 of the Brooklyn Nets looks on from the bench during the second half of an NBA In-Season Tournament game against the Toronto Raptors at Barclays Center on November 28, 2023 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. The Nets won 115-103.
    Sarah Stier/Getty Images

    Ben Simmons' absence from the Brooklyn Nets lineup is set to extend for at least another two weeks.

    The Nets announced Saturday that Simmons would be out for at least two more weeks as a result of his lower back injury.

    Ian Begley @IanBegley

    Nets say Ben Simmons (lower back) will miss at least two more weeks: <a href="https://t.co/undfwry9U2">pic.twitter.com/undfwry9U2</a>

    The team said that Simmons received an epidural injection to "aid in the overall recovery of his lower back" and that his condition "continues to improve." He has suited up in just six games for the Nets in 2023-24 and has not played since Nov. 6.

    Simmons' tenure with the Nets has been defined by injuries, and that may be an understatement. He has been with the franchise since the 2021-22 season but has played in just 48 games for the team. He missed the entire 2021-22 season as a result of a back injury and only played 42 games in 2022-23 with similar issues.

    He had significant hype going into this season as he had claimed to be feeling healthy and it appeared that the return on investment for Brooklyn would finally begin to show. Instead, he has seemingly dealt with the same issues and has already missed 12 games.

    He is set to miss at least seven more games, and the Nets will hope to still be in a position to push toward the playoffs upon his return. Brooklyn is currently 9-9 and in 10th place in the Eastern Conference.

