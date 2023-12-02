Nets' Ben Simmons Out at Least 2 More Weeks After Injection for Back Injury

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Ben Simmons' absence from the Brooklyn Nets lineup is set to extend for at least another two weeks.

The Nets announced Saturday that Simmons would be out for at least two more weeks as a result of his lower back injury.

The team said that Simmons received an epidural injection to "aid in the overall recovery of his lower back" and that his condition "continues to improve." He has suited up in just six games for the Nets in 2023-24 and has not played since Nov. 6.

Simmons' tenure with the Nets has been defined by injuries, and that may be an understatement. He has been with the franchise since the 2021-22 season but has played in just 48 games for the team. He missed the entire 2021-22 season as a result of a back injury and only played 42 games in 2022-23 with similar issues.

He had significant hype going into this season as he had claimed to be feeling healthy and it appeared that the return on investment for Brooklyn would finally begin to show. Instead, he has seemingly dealt with the same issues and has already missed 12 games.