Report: CJ Stroud's Success '100%' Factored into Panthers' Frank Reich Being Fired

Whether it is truly fair or not, C.J. Stroud's success with the Houston Texans has had an impact on the Carolina Panthers and it appears that it may have been an important factor of the firing of head coach Frank Reich.

Dianna Russini of The Athletic reported that Stroud's success, alongside 2023 No. 1 pick Bryce Young's lack of improvement this season, played a role in owner David Tepper's decision to relieve Reich of his duties just 11 games into his tenure with the team.

"Stroud's early success 100 percent played into Tepper's decision to fire (head coach) Frank Reich. We all felt the pressure and frustrations," a Panthers source told Russini. "It's hard to step in and carry the weight of a franchise, and Bryce has it harder than most here."

This does not necessarily signify the Panthers losing faith in Young. Rather the team appears worried about his ability to develop under less-than-ideal circumstances.

"He needs better protections and weapons," another source told Russini. "He has 'it.' We do not protect the middle of the pocket. He needs it most in this area because he's 5'10''."

Young has thrown for 1,877 yards with nine touchdowns and eight interceptions for the Panthers this season and has taken 40 sacks. The lack of dynamic offensive playmakers on the team certainly doesn't help matters, but Young's rookie struggles are only amplified by Stroud's domination.

Stroud, who went to the Texans at No. 2 overall, has helped to orchestrate a substantial turnaround in Houston. The Texans are 6-5 and within striking distance of a playoff spot and Stroud's statistics have him in the MVP conversation.

Stroud has thrown for 3,266 yards with 19 touchdowns and five interceptions, while only taking 26 sacks and adding 132 yards and three touchdowns on the ground. The rookie struggles have been nearly nonexistent for him and Houston is certainly happy with its pick.