Zach Edey, No. 1 Purdue Trolled by CBB Fans After Shocking Upset vs. Northwestern

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

It was deja vu all over again for top-ranked Purdue after a 92-88 overtime loss to Northwestern on Friday night.

This is the second time in 10 months that Purdue has gone to Welsh-Ryan Arena as the No. 1 team in the nation and lost. The Wildcats beat their Big Ten rival 64-58 on Feb. 12.

The Boilermakers entered the game 7-0 with an average margin of victory of 20.6 points going into their conference opener. That includes wins over Gonzaga, Tennessee and Marquette, three teams ranked in the top 10 of the current Associated Press poll.

Northwestern won five of its first six games, but it wasn't against the most difficult schedule. Its best win prior to Friday night was against Dayton on Nov. 10.

Purdue looked to be on solid footing early with a 40-32 lead going into halftime. The Wildcats outscored the Boilermakers 44-36 in the second half to force overtime. Boo Buie and Ty Berry combined for 13 of the team's 16 points in overtime for the win.

Fans and analysts had some things to say about Zach Edey and the Boilers after their upset loss against Northwestern.

Perhaps the most frustrating part of this game for Purdue is it wasted a fantastic performance from Edey in a loss. The reigning National Player of the Year scored a season-high 35 points and grabbed 15 rebounds.

The Boilermakers nearly doubled Northwestern in rebounds (52-27), but the difference was they committed 17 turnovers to just three on the other side. The Wildcats also shot 10-of-20 from three-point range, while Purdue made just 26.3 percent of its attempts behind the arc.

This is the second time so far this season the No. 1 team in the nation has gone down. Kansas lost its hold on the top spot in this week's rankings after a 73-59 loss to Marquette on Nov. 21.