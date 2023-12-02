Celtics' Jayson Tatum on Ejection vs. 76ers: 'I Wasn't That F--king Mad'

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum had some thoughts about his ejection in the third quarter of Friday's 125-119 win over the Philadelphia 76ers.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Tatum explained he didn't feel his actions warranted receiving a second technical foul that resulted in him being ejected from the game.

"Again, I wasn't that f--king mad. Don't put that narrative out there," he said. "I didn't throw nothing. I said what I said. There was no magic words."

The play occurred in the final seconds of the third quarter when Tatum was called for an offensive foul when his elbow struck Sixers forward Robert Covington in the face. Officials reviewed the play and assessed him a flagrant 1 foul.

In the pool report with Gary Washburn of the Boston Globe after the game, crew chief Bill Kennedy cited two things that led to Tatum's ejection:

"Following a loose ball foul that was called on Jayson, Jayson continued to complain and was asked multiple times to head to his bench. He continued to complain about the foul called on the floor and overtly gestures toward the officials and was assessed a second technical foul."

Tatum went on to say the refs "were ready to throw me out" and he "didn't say a cuss word" while he was talking to them.

This was only the second time in Tatum's career that he's been ejected from a game. The first one came last season against the New York Knicks in the final minutes of a 109-94 win over the Celtics.

Boston was able to make do without Tatum for the entire fourth quarter on Friday night. The Celtics outscored Philadelphia by eight points after trailing 97-95 to start the final quarter.

The Sixers played this game shorthanded with both Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey out due to an illness. Nicolas Batum also sat out with a finger injury.

Tatum scored 21 points on 6-of-9 shooting in 27 minutes. All five Celtics starters scored in double-figures and the team shot 50.6 percent from the field against Philadelphia.