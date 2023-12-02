X

    Kansas' Kevin McCullar Jr. Electrifies Fans as Hunter Dickinson, Jayhawks Beat UConn

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIDecember 2, 2023

    Kansas guard Kevin McCullar Jr. (15) shoots over UConn guard Solomon Ball (1) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Dec. 1, 2023, in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
    AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

    Kevin McCullar Jr.'s hot three-point shooting guided the No. 5 Kansas Jayhawks men's basketball team to a 69-65 home win over the No. 4 UConn Huskies.

    McCullar hit three-pointers on back-to-back possessions to turn a 54-52 deficit into a 58-54 KU lead with 5:15 remaining.

    Kansas Men's Basketball @KUHoops

    it's RAINING in AFH ☔️ <a href="https://t.co/tOSoua1T25">pic.twitter.com/tOSoua1T25</a>

    Hunter Dickinson, who scored 15 points, then followed up with his own three for a 61-54 edge.

    Kansas Men's Basketball @KUHoops

    nothing but net 😮‍💨<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LevelUp?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LevelUp</a> x <a href="https://twitter.com/H_Dickinson24?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@H_Dickinson24</a> <a href="https://t.co/KqBENfht91">pic.twitter.com/KqBENfht91</a>

    UConn clawed back to make this a one-possession game at 63-60, but McCullar answered again with a three for a six-point lead with 1:10 remaining.

    Kansas Men's Basketball @KUHoops

    K3V.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LevelUp?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LevelUp</a> x <a href="https://twitter.com/Kevin_McCullar?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Kevin_McCullar</a> <a href="https://t.co/bV9aNZBWk4">pic.twitter.com/bV9aNZBWk4</a>

    The Huskies weren't done yet, though, thanks to Tristen Newton scoring five of his game-high 31 points down the stretch. After Dajuan Harris Jr. missed two free throws, UConn had a chance for the win down 67-65, but Cam Spencer's three-pointer missed the mark. Two KU free throws closed this out.

    This was a great game featuring two top-five teams who easily could find themselves making deep March Madness runs. In the end, though, McCullar's hot shooting proved to be the difference.

    He's been dominant after returning to school for his second season at KU (following three seasons at Texas Tech), averaging 18.1 points on 51.6 percent shooting, 7.3 rebounds and 5.7 assists.

    Naturally, fans and analysts were impressed with his clutch performance.

    Copperman @tacopperman

    Disregarding Kevin McCullar's tendency to foul 3-point shooters, it seems he's about 75% better than he was last year.

    Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops

    Kevin McCullar has been really, really good this season. Taken his game to another level. <br><br>Terrence Shannon Jr. has also been terrific thus far for Illinois. <br><br>If only Texas Tech could get players like them …

    Aaron Torres @Aaron_Torres

    Bud Walton on Wednesday night was the loudest arena I've ever been in.<br><br>But when Kevin McCullar hit that three for Kansas, Phog Allen got pretty damn close

    John Fanta @John_Fanta

    So, Kevin McCullar has gone for 20+ points in 4 of Kansas' first 8 games this season. Incredible. `

    kstate_MAN @kstateman14

    I'll say it again. Nothing Bill Self did this offseason was bigger than getting McCullar to come back. He annoyingly turns into Kevin Durant in big games.

    Derek Johnson @DJohnsonRadio

    Kevin McCullar is good at basketball, what a win

    Rock Chalk Blog @RockChalkBlog

    Jamari McDowell confirming that Kevin McCullar does indeed have big balls. <a href="https://t.co/aAQAOVZHSd">https://t.co/aAQAOVZHSd</a>

    Cap Chris @ChrisKern11

    Kevin McCullar is the best player in America and if you disagree go debate with a wall tbh

    John Fanta @John_Fanta

    Kansas has been LOOKING for offense.<br><br>Kevin McCullar Jr. has been MASSIVE.

    Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops

    Kevin McCullar comes up huge for Kansas as the Jayhawks get a 69-65 win over UConn. <br><br>Tristen Newton was ridiculous 31. But Kevin McCullar hit some HUGE shots down the stretch.

    The 7-1 Jayhawks will now play UMKC on Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET.