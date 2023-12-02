Spurs Fans Miss Victor Wembanyama in Loss vs. Zion Williamson, Pelicans

Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images

Doing their best Detroit Pistons impression, the San Antonio Spurs have now lost 14-consecutive games.

And Friday night they did so without the help of rookie sensation Victor Wembanyama, who was ruled out with right hip tightness as the Spurs were blown out 121-106 against the New Orleans Pelicans at the Smoothie King Center.

Wembanyama's absence was immediately felt, particularly on the defensive end of the floor as San Antonio was punished inside by Pelicans' center Jonas Valančiūnas. The veteran big man scored a game-high 24 points to go along with 12 rebounds and two blocks.

The rookie's rim protection was certainly missed as well with the Pelicans racking up 52 points in the paint, compared to just 38 for the Spurs.

San Antonio has quietly been one of the worst teams in the league this season along with the Pistons and Washington Wizards but has been overshadowed by how terrible Detroit has been—becoming just the 13th team in NBA history to go winless for a month.

Nonetheless, Spurs' fans did not have a good time watching Friday night's performance.