    Spurs Fans Miss Victor Wembanyama in Loss vs. Zion Williamson, Pelicans

    Francisco RosaDecember 2, 2023

    NEW ORLEANS, LA - DECEMBER 1: Jeremy Sochan #10 of the San Antonio Spurs looks on during the game against the New Orleans Pelicans on December 1, 2023 at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images

    Doing their best Detroit Pistons impression, the San Antonio Spurs have now lost 14-consecutive games.

    And Friday night they did so without the help of rookie sensation Victor Wembanyama, who was ruled out with right hip tightness as the Spurs were blown out 121-106 against the New Orleans Pelicans at the Smoothie King Center.

    Wembanyama's absence was immediately felt, particularly on the defensive end of the floor as San Antonio was punished inside by Pelicans' center Jonas Valančiūnas. The veteran big man scored a game-high 24 points to go along with 12 rebounds and two blocks.

    The rookie's rim protection was certainly missed as well with the Pelicans racking up 52 points in the paint, compared to just 38 for the Spurs.

    San Antonio has quietly been one of the worst teams in the league this season along with the Pistons and Washington Wizards but has been overshadowed by how terrible Detroit has been—becoming just the 13th team in NBA history to go winless for a month.

    Nonetheless, Spurs' fans did not have a good time watching Friday night's performance.

    Zachary Colwell @zachcolwellPtR

    Absolutely infuriating how many possessions the Spurs go without getting Devin the ball.<br><br>Without Wemby, Dev is by far the Spurs best player and best scorer, yet they fail to get him the ball coming off screens or handoffs. Just opt for him to sit in the corner.<br><br>Makes no sense

    this_guy @This_guy25

    I have a feeling spurs win without Wemby because that's how this season has been lmfao

    mike @mikelovesherb

    Incase you don't know, the Spurs are on a 13 game loosing streak and are without Wemby

    Walter Pasacrita @saradioboy

    The Spurs aren't worth watching without Wemby.

    Spurs Central @SASpursCentral

    Decent 1st half from the Spurs only down by 2 without Wemby<br><br>Valanciunas is killing us 😭 we gotta find a way to stop him in the 2nd half <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PorVida?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PorVida</a>

    CLAN the SPURS fan @ClanTheSpursFan

    NBA refs when the Spurs play defense.. <a href="https://t.co/yoXoijgWbW">pic.twitter.com/yoXoijgWbW</a>

    AyoDiamante @DiamanteAyo

    Opposing teams whenever they play the San Antonio spurs in the 3rd Quarter 🤷🏽‍♂️ <a href="https://t.co/xpLYX3WY9o">pic.twitter.com/xpLYX3WY9o</a>

    Legion Hoops @LegionHoops

    The Spurs have now lost 14 straight games. <a href="https://t.co/rRGE4q2CKi">pic.twitter.com/rRGE4q2CKi</a>

    Mike Cardona @Michael98503154

    I'm not gonna shave until the Spurs win again. <a href="https://t.co/qOfPlZWMZ1">pic.twitter.com/qOfPlZWMZ1</a>

    Joey 🃏 @AssassinateHate

    The Spurs have lost 14 games in a row <a href="https://t.co/pUT27XgEOD">pic.twitter.com/pUT27XgEOD</a>

    Angelo 🧱 @AGLR_23

    Posting this just in case the Spurs do what may or may not happen <a href="https://t.co/yk22g46IOU">https://t.co/yk22g46IOU</a> <a href="https://t.co/OrdwGYTDmP">pic.twitter.com/OrdwGYTDmP</a>

    With this being the second half of a back-to-back the Spurs will be hoping to have Wembanyama back for a Dec. 6 matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves and stop the skid.