Patriots' Jabrill Peppers Apologizes for Calling Team 'Ass' in Viral Video

Kathryn Riley/Getty Images

New England Patriots safety Jabrill Peppers apologized for calling his team "ass" on a hot mic last weekend.

"I just want to apologize for my teammates and my coaches for even having to answer questions about that," Peppers said Friday. "We've got more important things to worry about than me being caught on a hot mic.

"But at the end of the day, we're 2-9, we got a top-five pick in the draft that didn't come via trade. We all know the standard, we all know what it's supposed to look like, and it's not like that right now."

An NFL Films mic recording for Inside the NFL caught Peppers telling former New York Giants teammate Saquon Barkley, "You lucky we ass," after the Patriots' 10-7 loss.

"I don't think it was right that they put that out, because a lot of things that are said on that football field... game in and game out, that they don't put out," Peppers said. "I was kind of taken aback by that, but at the end of the day I own it. I own everything I say."

The Patriots currently sit last in the AFC and are set to face the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday with backup quarterback Bailey Zappe starting.

"This Sunday, we got a chance to go out there, build momentum and get this bad taste out of our mouths, and that's what we're going to do," Peppers said.

Peppers' comments came after Zappe and starter Mac Jones combined to throw three interceptions. The third turnover resulted in the Giants' game-deciding fourth-quarter field goal.

The Giants' offense, which is currently led by third-string backup Tommy DeVito and ranks last in the NFL with 258.7 total offensive yards per game, stayed well below that Sunday by totaling 220. That was enough for a win against the Patriots.

"We have good players, great players, in the locker room, but every team's got great players," Peppers said. "There's great parity across the league, and if those good players aren't executing, then that team isn't a good team."

"But that doesn't speak to the character we've got in this locker room. We all come to work willing and ready to do whatever we can to help this team win. The ball just hasn't been rolling in our favor, and that's on no one but us."

The loss marked one of Peppers' best games of the season. The safety ended the Giants' opening series with a fumble recovery, although the Patriots' answering drive resulted in an incomplete pass from Jones. He added three combined tackles, including one tackle for loss, 1.0 sacks and a quarterback hit in the loss.