Patriots' Jabrill Peppers Tells Giants' Saquon Barkley 'You Lucky We Ass' After Loss

AP Photo/Seth Wenig

According to New England Patriots safety Jabrill Peppers, the New York Giants' 10-7 Sunday victory over the Patriots wasn't due to the Giants' amazing play.

"You lucky we ass," Peppers told his former teammate Saquon Barkley during a postgame embrace.

The comment was caught on NFL Films mics, which were recording for Inside the NFL.

Barkley and Peppers played together in New York from 2019 to 2021.

The Patriots lost against Peppers' former team after quarterback Mac Jones and backup Bailey Zappe, who entered the game for the second half, threw a combined three interceptions against the Giants.

That third interception led to a game-winning fourth-quarter field goal and New England's fourth straight loss, leaving the 2-9 Patriots in the basement of the AFC.

Meanwhile, undrafted third-string quarterback Tommy DeVito, who also started the Giants' Week 11 win over the Washington Commanders, led the Giants to their first consecutive wins of the season.