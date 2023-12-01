X

NBA

    NBA Trade Rumors: Pistons' Jaden Ivey Not Expected to Be Shopped amid Bogdanović Buzz

    Mike Chiari@@mikechiariFeatured Columnist IVDecember 1, 2023

    Chris Schwegler/NBAE via Getty Images

    Despite his inconsistent role this season, the Detroit Pistons are reportedly not expected to seek trade offers for second-year guard Jaden Ivey.

    According to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports, it is likely that any action involving the Pistons on the trade market this winter will be focused on veterans such as Bojan Bogdanović or Alec Burks.

    While Bogdanović has yet to make his 2023-24 debut due to a calf injury, there has been no shortage of trade buzz surrounding him dating back to last season.

