X

NBA

NEWSSCORESTEAMSRUMORSHIGHLIGHTSFANTASYDRAFTBR Sports on Max

    Klay Thompson's Clutch 4Q Hyped By Steph Curry, Fans as Warriors Beat Kawhi, Clippers

    Adam WellsDecember 1, 2023

    SAN FRANCISCO, CA - NOVEMBER 30: Klay Thompson #11, Stephen Curry #30 and Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors are interviewed after the win against the LA Clippers on November 30, 2023 at Chase Center in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Jed Jacobsohn/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Jed Jacobsohn/NBAE via Getty Images

    The Golden State Warriors got a much-needed win over Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers, 120-114, on Thursday night in a game that saw Klay Thompson shine during a fourth-quarter run to secure the victory.

    Thompson only shot 8-of-18 from the field (2-of-7 from three), but scored 10 straight Warriors points early in the final quarter that put them up 99-86. He finished with 22 points overall, including 17 in the second half.

    Marcus Thompson II @ThompsonScribe

    A 3-pointer<br>A middy<br>A driving layup plus the foul<br>A flex<br>A driving layup<br><br>That's 10 points in 1:30 for Klay Thompson

    This was the fourth time in five games that Thompson has scored at least 20 points. He didn't hit that mark in any of his first 13 games played.

    "We needed it," Stephen Curry told reporters after the game. "... I know he didn't have much going before that run. That's Klay."

    Curry, who had an efficient game with 26 points on 8-of-15 shooting with eight assists and seven rebounds, wasn't the only one excited to see Thompson turn back the clock to lift the Warriors.

    Klay Thompson's Clutch 4Q Hyped By Steph Curry, Fans as Warriors Beat Kawhi, Clippers
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    Fans and analysts were hyped watching the five-time All-Star show off the scoring ability that made him such an important part of Golden State's dynastic run.

    Ricky G @jrichardgoodman

    I see you Klay Thompson

    Zena Keita @itszenakeita

    This same line up has now played 13:14 together and are still +15.<br><br>They've scored 41 and allowed 29.<br><br>Klay Thompson 🤝 Bench <a href="https://t.co/wjbwcLXaQr">https://t.co/wjbwcLXaQr</a>

    De🅿️ressed Warriors Fan 💔 @GoIdenState

    KLAY THOMPSON MAKING LAYUPS <a href="https://t.co/llZZPGISKv">pic.twitter.com/llZZPGISKv</a>

    Bonta Hill @BontaHill

    *Entering tonight, Klay Thompson in his last five games has been a lot better: <br><br>18.8 pts, 4 rebounds, 3 assists (42.6% from 3). <br><br>Tonight, 22 points (17 in the second half), and 6 rebounds.

    De🅿️ressed Warriors Fan 💔 @GoIdenState

    KLAY THOMPSON REMEMBERED HOW TO PLAY BASKETBALL <a href="https://t.co/SBXXddJ1SH">pic.twitter.com/SBXXddJ1SH</a>

    AntoninExplainer @antoniexplainer

    Klay Thompson this game <a href="https://t.co/m19s3DgNJq">pic.twitter.com/m19s3DgNJq</a>

    Clay @Clayd28

    Klay Thompson ended up showing flashes of Two Way Klay

    This was about as good of a game as Golden State's big three has played together this season. Draymond Green contributed 13 points, five rebounds and five assists in 29 minutes. It was his first game scoring in double-figures since Nov. 5.

    The Warriors needed a win just to quiet some of the noise after blowing a 24-point lead to the Sacramento Kings in an in-season tournament game on Tuesday.

    There's still a lot of work for head coach Steve Kerr to do with this team in their quest to be an NBA Finals contender, but Thompson's recent output is an encouraging sign. He was the Warriors' only starter with a positive plus-minus against the Clippers.

    These two teams will play the second leg of their home-and-home series on Saturday at Crypto.com Arena. Golden State will be looking to win back-to-back games for the first time since a five-game winning streak from Oct. 27 to Nov. 3.