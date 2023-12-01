X

NBA

    LeBron James Would Miss Lakers Game for Bronny's USC Debut: 'Family over Everything'

    Francisco RosaDecember 1, 2023

    PORTLAND, OR - APRIL 8: LeBron James talks with Bronny James #6 of Team USA during the 2023 Nike Hoop Summit on April 8, 2023 at the Moda Center Arena in Portland, Oregon. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Sam Forencich/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Sam Forencich/NBAE via Getty Images

    LeBron James knows where his priorities lie.

    And while his professional basketball career has dominated the majority of his life, it doesn't take precedence over his family and children. That's why he revealed that when the moment comes for his son Bronny's collegiate debut at USC, he'd miss a Los Angeles Lakers game if there is a scheduling conflict between the two events.

    "Family over everything," James said, via The Athletic's Jovan Buha.

    Just four months after Bronnny collapsed due to a cardiac arrest during a USC football practice, the 19-year-old high school sensation has been cleared for basketball activity after being cleared for non-contact play a few weeks ago, according to ESPN's Jeff Borzello.

    In August, James' family announced that Bronny had a congenital heart defect that is treatable.

    Now Bronny is set to resume practice next week and return to games soon after.

    One of the best players in the 2023 recruiting class, James committed to USC following a standout career at Sierra Canyon School in Southern California. He was a part of highly-rated recruiting class for the Trojans, that included Isaiah Collier—the No. 1 overall player in the recruiting class, according to 247 sports composite.

    USC is 5-2 thus far this season.