    Pistons Trolled by NBA Fans for Winless November After Loss vs. Jalen Brunson, Knicks

    Francisco RosaDecember 1, 2023

    NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 30: Killian Hayes #7 of the Detroit Pistons reacts after he is called for a foul in the first half against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on November 30, 2023 in New York City.
    Elsa/Getty Images

    Well, they did it.

    The Detroit Pistons managed to last the entire month of November without the sweet taste of victory, solidifying themselves as contenders for one of the worst squads in recent NBA history.

    It seemed like Thursday night's matchup against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden would have been the moment. The Pistons held on to a small two-point lead entering the fourth quarter, a rare sensation for this group.

    And yet, it wasn't meant to be, Jalen Brunson and Co. turned up the pressure over the final 12 minutes to come away with 118-112 victory and seal just the 13th winless month in NBA history.

    It is a feat that hasn't been completed since the 2015 Philadelphia 76ers.

    The Pistons have now loss 16-straight games, this stretch includes a loss to the other worst team in the Eastern Conference in the Washington Wizards. They haven't had a win since a 118-102 win over the Chicago Bulls.

    And NBA fans had fun at the Pistons' expense.

    Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

    The Detroit Pistons have done it. The winless month. <a href="https://t.co/XRv33sEQtV">pic.twitter.com/XRv33sEQtV</a>

    Kofie.bsky.social @Kofie

    Every Detroit Pistons graphic makes me sadder <a href="https://t.co/9rYRFXSNe2">https://t.co/9rYRFXSNe2</a>

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    The Pistons have lost 16 straight.<br><br>Officially winless in November. <a href="https://t.co/jNANqN0hAU">pic.twitter.com/jNANqN0hAU</a>

    Legion Hoops @LegionHoops

    No… win november.<br><br>The Pistons finish 0-15 in the month of November, h/t <a href="https://twitter.com/realapp_?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@realapp_</a> <br><br>Yikes… <a href="https://t.co/7hz2Q0w8WH">pic.twitter.com/7hz2Q0w8WH</a>

    James L. Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

    Three Pistons field goals in final five minutes.<br><br>20 turnovers.<br><br>11-17 from the FT line.<br><br>Wash. Rinse. Repeat. <br><br>16 straight losses for Detroit. Next game is Saturday in Cleveland. <br><br>Fight was there but a loss is a loss at this point. 118-112 Knicks.

    SB Nation @SBNation

    The Pistons officially lost every game in the month of November.<br><br>They're just the 13th team in NBA history to go winless in a month. The last team to do it were the 2015 76ers, in "The Process" era. <a href="https://t.co/c2Xpq7cT0I">pic.twitter.com/c2Xpq7cT0I</a>

    Jake @SuperiorNBA

    The Pistons are 4-96 in their last 100 games <a href="https://t.co/vYWOCslDEn">pic.twitter.com/vYWOCslDEn</a>

    Brad Heineman @LenaweeHeineman

    The Pistons didn't win a single basketball game during the entire month of November. <a href="https://t.co/JFW9ACo2nA">https://t.co/JFW9ACo2nA</a> <a href="https://t.co/OLhuZ9XpAo">pic.twitter.com/OLhuZ9XpAo</a>

    RingerNBA @ringernba

    The Detroit Pistons after every single game they played in November <a href="https://t.co/6lKXV8etuw">pic.twitter.com/6lKXV8etuw</a>

    Tom Kinslow @TomKinslow

    The Pistons to the Knicks after losing a winnable game. <a href="https://t.co/OkkrODQWdn">pic.twitter.com/OkkrODQWdn</a>

    With Thursday's loss comes the dawn of a new month and an opportunity to get December off on the right note. The Pistons could also decide to continue making history and chase the league's record for most consecutive losses in a single season at 26.

    Either way, pray for the Detroit fan base.