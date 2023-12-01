Pistons Trolled by NBA Fans for Winless November After Loss vs. Jalen Brunson, Knicks

Elsa/Getty Images

Well, they did it.

The Detroit Pistons managed to last the entire month of November without the sweet taste of victory, solidifying themselves as contenders for one of the worst squads in recent NBA history.

It seemed like Thursday night's matchup against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden would have been the moment. The Pistons held on to a small two-point lead entering the fourth quarter, a rare sensation for this group.

And yet, it wasn't meant to be, Jalen Brunson and Co. turned up the pressure over the final 12 minutes to come away with 118-112 victory and seal just the 13th winless month in NBA history.

It is a feat that hasn't been completed since the 2015 Philadelphia 76ers.

The Pistons have now loss 16-straight games, this stretch includes a loss to the other worst team in the Eastern Conference in the Washington Wizards. They haven't had a win since a 118-102 win over the Chicago Bulls.

And NBA fans had fun at the Pistons' expense.

With Thursday's loss comes the dawn of a new month and an opportunity to get December off on the right note. The Pistons could also decide to continue making history and chase the league's record for most consecutive losses in a single season at 26.