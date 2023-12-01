X

NBA

NEWSSCORESTEAMSRUMORSHIGHLIGHTSFANTASYDRAFTBR Sports on Max

    LeBron James, Lakers Lose to Thunder as Anthony Davis Still Impresses NBA Fans

    Julia StumbaughDecember 1, 2023

    OKLAHOMA CITY, OK - NOVEMBER 30: Anthony Davis #3 of the Los Angeles Lakers drives to the basket during the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on November 30, 2023 at Paycom Arena in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Zach Beeker/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Zach Beeker/NBAE via Getty Images

    There was a silver lining to the Los Angeles Lakers' 133-110 Thursday night loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, and his name was Anthony Davis.

    Davis went 11-of-18 from the floor and made nine of ten free throws as he led the Lakers with 31 points in the loss.

    LeBron James added 21 points, 12 rebounds and six assists.

    The Lakers led by as many as 14 points in the first quarter in large part thanks to Davis, who recorded 15 points, one assist and six rebounds in the first 15 minutes of the game alone.

    Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers

    15 in the first Q for AD ⚡️ <a href="https://t.co/hMSwwFaUHz">pic.twitter.com/hMSwwFaUHz</a>

    Coach Rome @Rome_Beast

    dawg anthony davis is going insane rn

    . @FutureNBA0wner

    masterclass from anthony davis in the first quarter

    LAbound @LAbound2

    Total domination on both ends from Anthony Davis in the first quarter<br><br>Primarily operated as a post-option and punished the opposition accordingly

    Ricky B. @MrRickySpanish

    15 &amp; 6 first quarter from Anthony Davis <br><br>Let's keep this same energy in the 2nd when he checks back in. <br><br>Lakers up 7 after 1

    🎗NBA•Fan🎗 @Klutch_23

    This version of Anthony Davis is top 5 in the world.

    Lakers Nation @LakersNation

    Aggressive Anthony Davis &gt;

    LegendOfWinning @LegendOfWinning

    An aggressive AD while the Lakers are feeding him looks like the best player on the floor. Why we don't do this EVERY NIGHT is beyond me

    In those early minutes Davis matched up favorably against Thunder rookie Chet Holmgren.

    Spectrum SportsNet @SpectrumSN

    AD takes the rookie to school 📚 <a href="https://t.co/8wJGR8buik">pic.twitter.com/8wJGR8buik</a>

    Gunnar  @CookedByGunnar

    Ad finna put 50 on Chet

    Aaron Larsuel @AaronLarsuel

    Chet has NO CHANCE against AD when he goes to bully ball.

    Pranav Sriraman @PranavSriraman

    Chet doing a good job on defense against AD, he's just AD.

    Although the Thunder overtook the Lakers in the second quarter and headed into a half with a commanding 12-point lead, fans were impressed by Davis' performance, which marked his second 30-point, 14-rebound game of the season.

    Davis' other 30-14 game also occurred during a Lakers loss, this one on October 29 to the Sacramento Kings.

    Starters Taurean Prince and Max Christie were both held to single-digit points totals in the loss, while Davis and James accounted for 26 of the team's 27 rebounds.

    LeBron James, Lakers Lose to Thunder as Anthony Davis Still Impresses NBA Fans
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    Parks @dparks24

    AD goes out and the Lakers immediately revert to doing nothing but taking jumpers and promptly hemorrhage the lead

    Raquel 🫶🏾 @SOULbeautifulme

    This loss ain't on AD he showed up both nights on the back to back games <br><br>Better check the box scores &amp; watch these game .. Anthony Davis showed up

    chaz hancock @ChazHancock

    Bron and Ad combine for 52/27/8 shooting 18/31 4/9 from three 12/14 from free throw 58% and losing by 21. Effort, rebounding, turnovers <a href="https://twitter.com/Lakers?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Lakers</a> need something to change

    JPOSU @JPOSU

    AD played an excellent game, Lebron shot 4-8 from 3, with the two teams shooting the same from 3, and it wasn't even close lol. I know the Lakers have some wing role players out, but wow.

    The Lakers will look to recover with a Saturday home game against the Houston Rockets. After Thursday's loss in Oklahoma City, the Lakers are now 4-6 on the road while boasting a commanding 7-2 record at home.