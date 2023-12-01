LeBron James, Lakers Lose to Thunder as Anthony Davis Still Impresses NBA Fans

Zach Beeker/NBAE via Getty Images

There was a silver lining to the Los Angeles Lakers' 133-110 Thursday night loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, and his name was Anthony Davis.

Davis went 11-of-18 from the floor and made nine of ten free throws as he led the Lakers with 31 points in the loss.

LeBron James added 21 points, 12 rebounds and six assists.

The Lakers led by as many as 14 points in the first quarter in large part thanks to Davis, who recorded 15 points, one assist and six rebounds in the first 15 minutes of the game alone.

In those early minutes Davis matched up favorably against Thunder rookie Chet Holmgren.

Although the Thunder overtook the Lakers in the second quarter and headed into a half with a commanding 12-point lead, fans were impressed by Davis' performance, which marked his second 30-point, 14-rebound game of the season.

Davis' other 30-14 game also occurred during a Lakers loss, this one on October 29 to the Sacramento Kings.

Starters Taurean Prince and Max Christie were both held to single-digit points totals in the loss, while Davis and James accounted for 26 of the team's 27 rebounds.