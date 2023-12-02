College Football Playoff Selection Show 2023: Date, Start Time and Live Stream Info

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

The 2023 College Football Playoff selection show is just around the corner, as four teams will soon find out that they're eligible to compete for a chance to win the National Championship.

While some schools have an increased likelihood of making the cut due to their unblemished records and wins over ranked opponents, several of the top spots are still up for grabs and a lot can change after Conference championship week action.

Georgia, Michigan, Washington and Florida State are currently the top four teams in the latest CFP rankings. All of the schools are currently undefeated, although there are four more teams with just one loss heading into the weekend.

Once the selections are made, the remaining programs will face off in two semifinal contests. These are the Rose Bowl Game and the Sugar Bowl. They will take place on Jan. 1, then the National Championship is set in Houston on Jan. 8.

Here's how to watch the 2023 College Football Playoff selection show.

Date: Dec. 3

Start Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: ESPN app, Fubo (free trial)

Despite some uncertainty regarding the entire field, No. 1 Georgia and No. 2 Michigan are both virtual locks to make the CFP. The Bulldogs have continued to dominate opponents after winning back-to-back National Championships, sitting at 12-0 ahead of their matchup against No. 8 Alabama in the SEC Championship Game.

Head coach Kirby Smart's program isn't eliminated from CFP contention if they were to lose on Saturday, although a win over the Crimson Tide would almost certainly result in Georgia remaining in the top spot ahead of the Playoff.

Michigan is also primed to remain one of the final four teams after a hard-fought victory over Ohio State in Week 13, bumping the Buckeyes down to No. 6.

Head coach Jim Harbaugh is set to make his return to the sidelines as the Wolverines take on No. 16 Iowa in the Big Ten Championship Game after serving his three-game suspension. If Harbaugh's group is able to defeat a Hawkeyes team that is averaging just 18.0 points per game, they'll punch their ticket to the semifinals alongside Georgia.

The road to earn the final two spots is much more difficult, however.

Washington will face off against No. 5 Oregon in the final Pac-12 Championship Game. It'll be a matchup between two of the nation's top quarterbacks, with the Ducks' Bo Nix and the Huskies' Michael Penix Jr. going head-to-head. The two signal-callers both rank first and second in the conference in both passing yards and touchdowns, respectively.

In all likelihood, the winner would earn a CFP berth while the loser is eliminated from contention. The Ducks are 11-1 this season, with their only loss coming against the Huskies in Week 7. While Washington has remained unbeaten, Oregon has strung together several convincing wins that would give the head coach Dan Lanning's squad an edge over its Pac-12 rival if the two schools were to finish with identical records.

Florida State also holds a 12-0 record, although the team's upcoming battle with No. 14 Louisville in the ACC Championship Game is hardly a cakewalk. Standout quarterback Jordan Travis suffered a season-ending leg injury during the Seminoles' 58-13 win over North Alabama on Nov. 18, leaving the team with big shoes to fill under center.

"Different team without Jordan Travis," CFP committee chair Boo Corrigan said about Florida State, per ESPN's Andrea Adelson. "It's more than one player, but obviously, they are a different team without Jordan Travis."

Backup Tate Rodemaker has been serviceable in Travis' absence, although he underwhelmed during the Seminoles' 24-15 win over Florida in Week 13. In Rodemaker's first start of the season, he completed just 48 percent of his passes for 134 yards.

If the Seminoles able to remain undefeated after Saturday night's game, there's a good chance that they'll be able to make the CFP regardless of who starts at quarterback.