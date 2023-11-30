Thunder's Chet Holmgren, Suns' Devin Booker Headline Nov. 30 NBA 2K24 Ratings Update

Rich Graessle/Getty Images

Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker is inching his way toward a perfect rating in the newest update for NBA 2K24.

Booker's rating got bumped up one point to 95 overall after having averaged 26.3 points and 8.0 assists since returning to the lineup on Nov. 15. He dropped 40 on the Memphis Grizzlies in a 110-89 victory for Phoenix on Nov. 24.

Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton and Oklahoma City Thunder big man Chet Holmgren each went up two rating points to 92 and 85, respectively.

Haliburton is putting up 25.9 points and a league-high 11.9 assists a night while shooting 45.6 percent from beyond the arc. The 2022-23 All-Star isn't resting on his laurels after agreeing to a five-year, $205.9 million extension.

Holmgren is proving why he was worth the wait after missing his entire first season. The 7'1" center is averaging nearly 18 and eight a game and arguably eclipsing Victor Wembanyama in the Rookie of the Year race so far.

His Thunder teammate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander benefited from a slight boost on 2K as the dynamic guard moved up to 94 overall.

Some notable stars went in the wrong direction with Thursday's update.

The Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry (96 overall), Cleveland Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell (92 overall), Dallas Mavericks' Luka Dončić (95 overall), Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler, Boston Celtics' Jaylen Brown (88 overall) and Los Angeles Lakers' Anthony Davis all lost one rating point.