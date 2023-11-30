Isaiah Collier to Spurs, Alex Sarr to Pistons in ESPN's 2-Round NBA Mock Draft 2024

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

USC star Isaiah Collier will be joining Victor Wembanyama on the San Antonio Spurs if ESPN's newest 2024 NBA mock draft holds true.

Jonathan Givony and Jeremy Woo projected Collier to land with the Spurs at No. 1 overall in the two-round mock they released for ESPN on Thursday.

Alex Sarr, who's playing in Australia with the Perth Wildcats, was the choice for the Detroit Pistons with the second pick. Here's how the top five shook out:

San Antonio Spurs: Isaiah Collier, PG, USC Detroit Pistons: Alex Sarr, PF/C, Perth Wildcats Portland Trail Blazers: Zaccharie Risacher, SF, JL Bourg Washington Wizards: Ja'Kobe Walter, SG, Baylor Charlotte Hornets: Ron Holland, SF, G League Ignite

Whereas Wembanyama was the runaway favorite well before the 2023 draft cycle started, Givony and Woo wrote that "the race for the top spot in the 2024 NBA draft remains as wide-open as any in recent memory."

"It appears the competition for No. 1 could potentially play out up until draft night in June with an ill-defined top group of prospects garnering mixed reviews around the NBA as players enter the thick of their seasons," they detailed.

Collier, for example was the No. 2 pick when Givony released a mock draft in September. Since then, the 6'5" guard has moved into the top spot, and Ron Holland, who was the projected No. 1 pick, has slipped to No. 5.

Collier was the No. 1 overall player in 247Sports' composite rankings for the 2023 recruiting class. Through seven games with USC, he's living up to the hype so far by averaging 17.7 points and 4.3 assists while shooting 53.9 percent from the field.

Sarr, who first signed with Overtime Elite before going to Australia, is averaging 9.1 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.2 blocks through 12 games with the Wildcats.

"In theory, every NBA team is looking for a switchable, shot-blocking, floor-spacing, vertical spacer like Sarr who can play in single or double-big man lineups — especially one with physical upside and youth," Givony and Woo wrote.

"In reality, Sarr still has work to do convincing teams he has the toughness and feel for the game to end up as a No. 1 pick candidate. He has plenty of time to do this with three months left in his season."