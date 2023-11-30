Pelicans' CJ McCollum Reveals He Used Oxygen Tank During Recovery from Collapsed Lung

Layne Murdoch Jr./NBAE via Getty Images

New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum revealed he needed to use an oxygen tank during his recovery from a collapsed lung.

"I felt like an old person," McCollum told reporters after returning to the lineup in Wednesday's 124-114 win over the Philadelphia 76ers. "I needed oxygen for a while. I asked my wife, 'Is this what it's going to be like when I'm older? Pushing oxygen to the bathroom?' I did that for four or five days and felt great in terms of my breathing. Then it was about ramping up."

McCollum had 20 points, five assists and four rebounds in 28 minutes as the Pelicans dominated the Sixers from the opening whistle.

"I was excited," McCollum said. "I felt like a kid again. Being able to play in the games after having to watch, after being injured. The type of injury it was, I was thankful I could play."

The 32-year-old missed more than three weeks after suffering his second collapsed lung in three seasons. He missed 18 games during the 2021-22 season while playing for the Portland Trail Blazers after suffering the injury for the first time.

The Pelicans are 5-2 in games McCollum has been in the lineup this season, versus a 5-7 record with him on the sidelines. New Orleans is one of eight teams to make the Play-In Tournament knockout round and will play the Sacramento Kings in the quarterfinals.