The Evolution of CM Punk from Fabled Man of the People to Returning WWE Superstar

Photo credit: WWE.com

At WWE Survivor Series: WarGames on Saturday night, CM Punk did the unthinkable as he returned to the place that soured him on professional wrestling.

In 2014, Punk appeared on Colt Cabana's Art of Wrestling podcast during Thanksgiving weekend to air his grievance following his infamous exit. Nine years later, The Voice of the Voiceless shocked the world again as he returned to the company at Allstate Arena in Chicago.

As the saying goes, never say never in professional wrestling. However, it was always hard to believe the Chicago native could ever go back to the environment that he said "made him sick." It certainly seemed like he did everything he could to burn that bridge as he lamented the company's creative and business practices.

Nevertheless, the divisive star closed WWE's final premium live event of the year with the most mind-blowing cliffhanger of 2023. In the process, he left many long-time fans questioning the man they thought they knew after all this time.

His promo on the following episode of Raw was even more perplexing for anyone who bought into his act. This wasn't the firebrand who successfully blurred the line between kayfabe and reality with the pipe bomb. No, it was a prodigal son willing to conform for another chance to end his career on a high note.

Photo credit: WWE.com

The Man Who Sold The World Come Home

Punk is one of the most polarizing figures in pro wrestling history, but he galvanized a section of fans in 2011 because he made them believe. He wasn't some over-the-top caricature in colorful tights; he was one of us.

He was a drastic shift from the hand-picked company guy, John Cena, and that's why viewers connected with him. When WWE fired him, it was easy to believe that forces conspired to keep him down because wrestlers like Punk usually don't make it to the heights of success he achieved.

His appearance on Art of Wrestling was engaging and incredibly convincing to his loyal fans. Throughout the two-hour episode, he confirmed what many already wanted to believe and peeled back the curtain for those in the dark.

It is one of the most influential wrestling podcasts of all time. It changed how many fans talk about the genre and introduced internet fandom to many quotable lines that still circulate online. One could also argue that it laid the groundwork for a groundswell of support for independent promotions and the inception of All Elite Wrestling.

Photo credit: WWE.com

So, it's hard to reconcile this myth of Punk with the man who returned to wrestling with seemingly everything he wanted and got fired from another company. The illusion of an underdog hoping to change the industry for the better has become almost unrecognizable.

With AEW, he wasn't an indie darling trying to overcome micromanagement and corporate mechanizations anymore. Instead, The Second City Saint seemed like a big fish in a small pond, trying to relate to a new generation that hadn't achieved his level of stardom yet.

During his time with WWE, he was an incendiary force in a locker room occupied by legends from the Attitude Era who didn't understand him. Now, the 45-year-old had become the comparative traditionalist in the room.

The Fantasy of CM Punk vs. Reality

In seven years, the industry had changed and possibly passed Punk by as he still struggled with the events that caused him to fall out of love with wrestling.

His return to WWE and short-lived tenure with its distinguished competition have caused irreparable damage to the mystique he created.

Sure, many die-hard fans will continue to idolize him and excuse his many mistakes. Still, it would be impossible not to hold him accountable for some of the incidents that led Tony Khan to fire him.

Punk doesn't come off as some self-expressed martyr this time because now it's hard not to see the pattern here. Most of his appeal was just a carefully constructed act, and he was always merely in the business of protecting himself and no one else.

Photo credit: WWE.com

That wouldn't make him much different than other celebrities. However, it contradicts the image he created, and many of his fanatics will rightfully feel betrayed.

Maybe the legend of CM Punk had grown out of control, and the real man behind it couldn't possibly live up to it anymore. In truth, Phil Brooks is flawed, and we have to learn to separate him from the character he portrays. That may be more difficult for some than others because fame has exposed us to more of his private life than we probably need to know.

Conversely, Brooks took it upon himself to be outspoken and critical of the biggest wrestling company in the world. So, it's more than fair for onlookers to expect him to stand on the ideals he espoused.

What Does The Next Chapter Look Like?

On the latest episode of Raw, Punk joked, "looks like hell froze over." It was a reference to Bret Hart's first promo during his return to WWE on Jan. 4, 2017.

Similarly, The Best in the World thanked the fans for never letting him be forgotten, even when he wanted to forget himself. There are many parallels between his and Hart's exit and return.

The Montreal Screwjob was one of the contributing factors to the beginning of the Attitude Era because it led to the creation of Vince McMahon's on-screen character. Punk's exit coincided with the start of the Reality era.

Both stars' disputes with WWE revealed more about the business and created a demand for even more realistic storylines. In turn, we hear more about what's going on behind the curtain than we ever have.

Hardcore fans think they know more about performers and the inner workings of wrestling companies than they actually do. Nevertheless, even the storylines and characters based on some truth are mostly fiction.

Although Punk seemed genuine at times, he was always just a masterful storyteller. That may be disappointing, but wrestling is still more compelling when he's active. For better or worse, The Straight Edge Superstar remains one of the most talked-about wrestlers in the world.