    D'Angelo Russell Electrifies NBA Fans as LeBron James, Lakers Rout Pistons

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVNovember 30, 2023

    DETROIT, MI - NOVEMBER 29: D'Angelo Russell #1 of the Los Angeles Lakers handles the ball during the game against the Detroit Pistons on November 29, 2023 at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Brian Sevald/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Brian Sevald/NBAE via Getty Images

    D'Angelo Russell had one of those "Am I reading that right?" stat lines on Wednesday night.

    The Los Angeles Lakers point guard put up 35 points on 13-of-17 shooting from the field (5-of-7 from three), nine assists and—in what may be the most surprising number of them all—two blocks, leading his team to a 133-107 dismantling of the young Detroit Pistons.

    Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers

    There's creating separation and then there's... <a href="https://t.co/HJ8WmWc1ke">pic.twitter.com/HJ8WmWc1ke</a>

    Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers

    DLo. 6-for-6. <a href="https://t.co/N9rctVLJ9g">pic.twitter.com/N9rctVLJ9g</a>

    Anthony Davis added 28 points, 16 boards, four assists and three blocks, while LeBron James had 25 points and eight rebounds. Cade Cunningham led the way for Detroit with 15 points and five assists.

    James also got a technical foul for flopping in the game, perhaps a therapeutic moment for his detractors and a bit of a funny moment given his history with Isaiah Stewart:

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    LeBron was assessed a tech for flopping against Isaiah Stewart 😳 <a href="https://t.co/yiAbtVg543">pic.twitter.com/yiAbtVg543</a>

    But this was the DLo Show, and while some fans and pundits got off jokes about Russell only going off against bad teams, most gave him his props for an excellent shooting and play-making performance:

    Sean Davis @Sean_Davi

    D'Angelo Russell is balling rn

    Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers

    For whatever complaints Lakers fans may have about D'Angelo Russell, never include "doesn't try enough to get Anthony Davis the ball." Since coming back to L.A., he's been looking for AD on every pretty much every possession. AK

    Laker Central @LakerCentral365

    When D'Angelo is cooking he cooks. And 3 blocks? Man.

    Des @desappointment

    If D'Angelo Russell gets the same favouritism, equal opportunity and length of leash as Austin Reaves does, he prolly averaging 21-22 points per game and 7-8 assists per game and on the other hand Austin Reaves will average less than 10 points <br><br>I said what I said

    Billy Reinhardt @BillyReinhardt

    We need to stop the idiocy. D'Angelo Russell is very clearly the third best player on the Lakers. <a href="https://t.co/opA3skGM4K">https://t.co/opA3skGM4K</a>

    Letting Go @ProvideContext

    DLO whenever he's facing a team fighting to win the NBA draft lottery. <a href="https://t.co/wELf4TKx5k">pic.twitter.com/wELf4TKx5k</a>

    Richard Staple, BSN, RN🇯🇲 @RichStapless

    I want this DLO against the best of the best.<br><br>That's why the jury's out for him for many people.

    Lakers Empire @LakersEmpire

    If DLO played like this consistently man…

    Russell earned his hot-and-cold reputation to a certain degree after his awful performance in the Western Conference Finals last season (6.3 PPG, 32.3 percent from the field, 13.3 percent from three).

    But he's been solid this season, justifying the Lakers' decision to bring him back on a two-year, $36 million contract this summer (with a player option for next year). He's been the team's third-leading scorer (16.7 PPG coming into the night) and second-best playmaker (6.2 APG) despite the belief in some corners of Laker Land that Austin Reaves was becoming the No. 3 guy behind James and AD.

    Wednesday night's Russell is closer to the Russell the Lakers (11-8) will need in the postseason than the one they got against the Denver Nuggets in May. Most teams are going to provide more resistance than the 2-16 Pistons, however.