Warriors' Steve Kerr 'Disappointed' in Draymond Green's Technical Foul vs. Kings

Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

Draymond Green returned from his five-game suspension on Tuesday night and it didn't take long for him to earn the ire of officials yet again, earning a technical foul in the fourth quarter of a 124-123 loss against the Sacramento Kings.

The Kings promptly rattled off a 13-3 run following the tech and erased a nine-point deficit in the process, giving them the lead for the first time since the first quarter after they trailed by as many as 24 points in the first half.

Unsurprisingly, Steve Kerr wasn't thrilled with Green.

"I was really disappointed last night that he got the tech, reaction, the foul afterwards because the momentum really swung back towards Sacramento," he said on 95.7 The Game.

Kings' guard Malik Monk, who hit a game-winning fadeaway with just seven seconds remaining, agreed with that assessment.

"It was the momentum that we needed," he told reporters after the game regarding the technical. "(Coach) Mike (Brown) was telling us all game that something was going to happen. Make the refs make a call. We just stuck with the game plan."