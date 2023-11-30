X

    Warriors' Steve Kerr 'Disappointed' in Draymond Green's Technical Foul vs. Kings

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVNovember 30, 2023

    SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 28: Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors talks to head coach Steve Kerr after receiving a technical foul in the fourth quarter against the Sacramento Kings during the NBA In-Season Tournament game at Golden 1 Center on November 28, 2023 in Sacramento, California.
    Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

    Draymond Green returned from his five-game suspension on Tuesday night and it didn't take long for him to earn the ire of officials yet again, earning a technical foul in the fourth quarter of a 124-123 loss against the Sacramento Kings.

    Draymond heated after no call. Got tech on next play 👀 <a href="https://t.co/cC3WV0k5Xw">pic.twitter.com/cC3WV0k5Xw</a>

    The Kings promptly rattled off a 13-3 run following the tech and erased a nine-point deficit in the process, giving them the lead for the first time since the first quarter after they trailed by as many as 24 points in the first half.

    Unsurprisingly, Steve Kerr wasn't thrilled with Green.

    "I was really disappointed last night that he got the tech, reaction, the foul afterwards because the momentum really swung back towards Sacramento," he said on 95.7 The Game.

    Kings' guard Malik Monk, who hit a game-winning fadeaway with just seven seconds remaining, agreed with that assessment.

    "It was the momentum that we needed," he told reporters after the game regarding the technical. "(Coach) Mike (Brown) was telling us all game that something was going to happen. Make the refs make a call. We just stuck with the game plan."

    The Warriors have now lost nine of their last 12 games, questions abound about whether the current core is past its prime and Green's questionable decision-making has become an unwanted theme of the season. It's been a rough month for the Dubs, in other words.

