5-Star DL Prospect Justin Scott Flips Commitment to Miami From Ohio State

The Miami Hurricanes have landed a huge commitment from a five-star prospect in the class of 2024.

Five-star defensive lineman Justin Scott has flipped his commitment from the Ohio State Buckeyes to the Miami Hurricanes, according to Hayes Fawcett of On3.

"From the first time they offered me to now they have never changed. Even when I committed they still recruited me and emphasized the need for my position there," Scott told Fawcett. "I've built so many strong relationships there as well with everybody on the staff."

Scott added that his relationship with the Miami coaching staff also helped sway his decision to flip his commitment.

"I am closest with Coach Schrum, coach Salavea, coach Cristobal, and coach Taylor," Scott said. "They plan on using me from the 3 to like 6 so really just playing everywhere on the Dline."

Scott is the No. 12 ranked player and the No. 3 ranked defensive lineman in the class of 2024, per 247Sports composite rankings. He attends St. Ignatius in Chicago.

Landing Scott is huge for Mario Cristobal and his staff as they aim to bring Miami back to prominence.

Miami now has the No. 5 ranked recruiting class in 2024 behind Georgia, Ohio State, Florida State and Alabama, per 247Sports. While Scott is the program's only five-star commitment, the Hurricanes have landed 12 commitments from four-star prospects.

247Sports national recruiting analyst Allen Trieu wrote of Scott:

"Has prototypical size and athletic ability for the position. Bends well, gets off the ball quickly and can beat blockers with initial quickness. Closes to the ball with speed as well. For a taller interior defensive lineman, he generally does a good job with pad level and his flexibility helps with that. Not often challenged in high school with offensive linemen with similar size and talent. Will have to show he can disengage from Power Five level offensive linemen. Has great upside though and actually could play high-level offensive line if he wanted to also, but projects as a defensive tackle that can play for any school and in any scheme in the country."