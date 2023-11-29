Cam Newton: Panthers' David Tepper Eyeing Patriots' Bill Belichick After Reich Firing

Elsa/Getty Images

Carolina Panthers legend Cam Newton believes the organization may look to bring in another marquee name in the future.

During a discussion with Barstool Sports' Dan Katz (1:09:30 mark), Newton suggested Panthers owner David Tepper would prefer to replace fired head coach Frank Reich with Bill Belichick.

"Knowing what I do know, he's hoping that he can land Bill Belichick," Newton said. "That, right there, would be a win-win-win-win for David Tepper."

The former quarterback also added that "Tepper would give him everything that he would need," which would be enticing to Belichick as he attempts to prove himself away from the New England Patriots if they went their separate directions after the 2023 campaign.

While the idea of New England moving on from Belichick may have once seemed outlandish, there has been plenty of speculation this is his last season with the team.

The coach has six Super Bowl titles and nine Super Bowl appearances during his 24 years with New England, but things have trended in the wrong direction of late. The Patriots are 2-9 on the season after missing the playoffs in two of the prior three years, and Mac Jones does not look the part of franchise quarterback.

Belichick himself may want a fresh start somewhere else, and Carolina would provide just that.

The Panthers could certainly use a change of direction as well considering this will be their sixth consecutive season missing the playoffs. They are just 1-10 on the campaign and don't even own their own first-round pick in 2024 after trading it to the Chicago Bears as part of the deal to acquire last draft's top selection.

That 2024 pick is on track to be No. 1 overall.

Yet there may already be a franchise quarterback in place. Bryce Young has struggled at times during his rookie season, but Carolina selected him with the first choice in the 2023 draft with an eye on building a long-term winner.

He has uninspiring numbers and has completed 61.7 percent of his passes for 1,877 yards, nine touchdowns and eight interceptions to go with 161 rushing yards through his first 10 games, although he is not exactly surrounded by elite talent given the current roster construction.

Perhaps Belichick could come in and surround Young with some of that talent with the freedom to build a roster in his image.