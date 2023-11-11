NFL Rumors: Bill Belichick's Patriots Exit After 2023 Season Eyed by Insiders

Rich Storry/Getty Images

There's a possibility that 2023 could be the final season of Bill Belichick's storied career as head coach of the New England Patriots, according to Dianna Russini of The Athletic.

"In talking to those who have spent time around the Patriots organization and understand the dynamics between team owner Robert Kraft and Belichick, I don't expect anything to be determined with so much season remaining," she reported on Saturday. "But if people I talk to had to bet, their money is on a mutual parting of the ways at the end of the season."

This would be a surprising development, as Belichick and the Patriots "quietly agreed to a lucrative multi-year new contract" prior to this season (per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport). The exact terms of the deal were not released.

Belichick is one of the most decorated head coaches in NFL history, winning six Super Bowls throughout his career in New England. He's been named Coach of the Year three times in that span.

However, the team has been much less successful as of late. The Patriots have missed the playoffs in two of the past three years, with their only postseason appearance resulting in a 30-point loss in the Wild Card round following the 2021 season.

In 2023, New England currently sits in last place in the AFC East with a 2-7 record. If the Patriots are unable to climb out of the division's basement, it would be the organization's first last-place finish in over 20 years.

Belichick's teams have been known for having elite defenses, although that has disappeared this season as well. New England is allowing 25.3 points per game, the seventh-worst mark in the NFL.