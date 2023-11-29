X

CFB

    Max Johnson Transfers to UNC from Texas A&M Amid Drake Maye NFL Draft Buzz

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVNovember 29, 2023

    OXFORD, MS - NOVEMBER 04: Texas A&M quarterback Max Johnson (14) in action during the college football game between the Texas A&M Aggies and the Ole' Miss Rebels on November 04, 2023 at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, MS. (Photo by Kevin Langley/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Kevin Langley/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    Quarterback Max Johnson is transferring for a second time, announcing his decision to leave Texas A&M for North Carolina on Wednesday.

    Max Johnson @MaxJohnson14

    Excited to be a Tar Heel! Let's Go! <a href="https://twitter.com/Hayesfawcett3?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Hayesfawcett3</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TarHeels?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TarHeels</a> <a href="https://t.co/Ps6s6L0rWE">pic.twitter.com/Ps6s6L0rWE</a>

    Johnson spent the last two seasons at Texas A&M after transferring from LSU, where he played his first two college campaigns.

    The son of former NFL quarterback Brad Johnson, Max Johnson had a strong sophomore season at LSU, throwing for 2,815 yards and 27 touchdowns against seven interceptions before deciding to leave for Texas A&M. He never won the full-time starting job in College Station but did appear in eight games in 2023 after Conner Weigman went down with an injury.

    Johnson threw for 1,452 yards and nine touchdowns against five interceptions this season.

    North Carolina will be looking for a replacement for Drake Maye, who is a lock to declare himself eligible for the 2024 NFL draft. Maye will be the first or second quarterback off the board in April, leaving the Tar Heels with a seismic hole to fill under center.

    Johnson, who is transferring as a graduate, could get the first crack at filling Maye's shoes. At the very least, he would not be transferring to North Carolina without a guarantee that he will be given a chance to compete for the job in camp.

