Max Johnson Transfers to UNC from Texas A&M Amid Drake Maye NFL Draft Buzz

Quarterback Max Johnson is transferring for a second time, announcing his decision to leave Texas A&M for North Carolina on Wednesday.

Johnson spent the last two seasons at Texas A&M after transferring from LSU, where he played his first two college campaigns.

The son of former NFL quarterback Brad Johnson, Max Johnson had a strong sophomore season at LSU, throwing for 2,815 yards and 27 touchdowns against seven interceptions before deciding to leave for Texas A&M. He never won the full-time starting job in College Station but did appear in eight games in 2023 after Conner Weigman went down with an injury.

Johnson threw for 1,452 yards and nine touchdowns against five interceptions this season.

North Carolina will be looking for a replacement for Drake Maye, who is a lock to declare himself eligible for the 2024 NFL draft. Maye will be the first or second quarterback off the board in April, leaving the Tar Heels with a seismic hole to fill under center.