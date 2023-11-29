X

NBA

    Karl-Anthony Towns Rumors: Star Seen as Most Likely Core T-Wolves Player to Be Traded

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVNovember 29, 2023

    MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 26: Karl-Anthony Towns #32 of the Minnesota Timberwolves looks on during the game against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum on November 26, 2023 in Memphis, Tennessee. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)
    Justin Ford/Getty Images

    If the Minnesota Timberwolves don't make a deep playoff run this season, Karl-Anthony Towns could be a player the team dangles in trade talks to shake up its core around young superstar Anthony Edwards.

    According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, "The consensus among the NBA executives who spoke to HoopsHype is that if Minnesota loses in the first round of the playoffs for the third straight year, Towns could be the most likely member of the core traded."

