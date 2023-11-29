Karl-Anthony Towns Rumors: Star Seen as Most Likely Core T-Wolves Player to Be Traded

Justin Ford/Getty Images

If the Minnesota Timberwolves don't make a deep playoff run this season, Karl-Anthony Towns could be a player the team dangles in trade talks to shake up its core around young superstar Anthony Edwards.

According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, "The consensus among the NBA executives who spoke to HoopsHype is that if Minnesota loses in the first round of the playoffs for the third straight year, Towns could be the most likely member of the core traded."

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.