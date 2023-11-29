Joel Embiid, Sabrina Ionescu, Connor McDavid Headline Forbes' '30 Under 30' List

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Forbes' 30 Under 30 for 2023 is here, and the list includes some of the world's most prominent athletes.

Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid, New York Liberty veteran Sabrina Ionescu and Edmonton Oilers phenom Connor McDavid highlight this year's list of sports stars on the 30 Under 30 list.

Some of the other athletes on the list include San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle, Canadian women's hockey player Sarah Nurse, Dallas Wings guard Arike Ogunbowale, PGA Tour star Scottie Scheffler and Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

Embiid entered the 2023-24 NBA season coming off a career year in 2022-23. He averaged 33.1 points, 10.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.7 blocks in 66 games while shooting 54.8 percent from the floor and 33.0 percent from deep.

The 29-year-old led the Sixers to a 54-28 record and a berth in the playoffs before the team fell to the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference semifinals. He also secured his first career MVP award.

Embiid is having a similarly impressive 2023-24 campaign as Philadelphia sits fourth in the East with a 12-5 record. He's averaging 32.0 points, 11.3 rebounds, 6.6 assists and 1.9 blocks in 16 games while shooting 49.8 percent from the floor and 31.5 percent from beyond the arc.

Because of Embiid, who will likely be in the MVP conversation once again, the 76ers will be among the top contenders for the Eastern Conference crown and the NBA title.

Ionescu, meanwhile, just completed her fourth WNBA season with the Liberty, helping lead the franchise to a 32-8 record and a berth in the WNBA Finals, where it fell to the Las Vegas Aces.

The 25-year-old, who was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 WNBA draft, earned her second straight All-Star selection after averaging 17.0 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.4 assists in 36 games while shooting 42.3 percent from the floor and 44.8 percent from deep.

As for McDavid, he remains the NHL's best player and entered the 2023-24 season having put up career numbers in 2022-23. He notched 64 goals and 89 assists for 153 points in 82 games last season en route to winning the Hart Trophy, Rocket Richard Trophy, Art Ross Trophy and the Ted Lindsay Award.