Report: Pelicans' CJ McCollum Expected to Return from Collapsed Lung vs. 76ers

New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum will reportedly return from a collapsed lung Wednesday against the Philadelphia 76ers.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported McCollum will be back in the lineup after missing three weeks of action.

McCollum was diagnosed with a collapsed lung on Nov. 7, the second time he's suffered the ailment during his NBA career. Both times have been to his right lung, with the first coming during the 2021-22 season.

While McCollum missed 18 games as a result of the first injury, and he missed the Pelicans' last 12 games this season. He averaged 21.7 points, 5.7 assists and 4.8 rebounds before going down and has been replaced in the starting lineup by Jordan Hawkins.

The Pelicans were 4-2 with McCollum in the lineup and went 5-7 while he was recovering.

It's unclear whether he will be on a minutes restriction, though it would make some sense to ease him back into the lineup.

Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram have acted as the fulcrum of the New Orleans offense with McCollum out.