Nebraska's Matt Rhule: 'Good QB' Costs $1-2M in NIL Deals in Transfer Portal

Steven Branscombe/Getty Images

Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule is one of the many coaches who will be scouring the transfer portal for players who can make immediate impacts next year.

However, Rhule knows that things are different nowadays, as he told reporters on Wednesday that he believes, "A good QB in the portal costs $1 million, $1.5, $2 million" in NIL deals.

Rhule is coming off his first year with the Cornhuskers, which didn't pan out the way he had hoped after the team finished with a 5-7 record. One of the biggest issues he dealt with in his first year at the helm was inconsistent quarterback play, which explains why he's eyeing the possibility of using the transfer portal to improve the position.

Jeff Sims, a junior transfer from Georgia Tech, opened the year as the starting quarterback but was quickly supplanted by sophomore Heinrich Haarberg, who completed just 49.0 percent of his passes this season but led Nebraska with 967 passing yards, seven touchdowns and seven interceptions. He also led the team with 477 rushing yards and five scores on the ground.

Sims, who officially lost his starting job in the third game of the year, continued to play sparingly and finished with 282 yards, one touchdown and six interceptions while also adding 189 rushing yards and another score. Sophomore quarterback Chubba Purdy also saw action this season and threw for 382 yards, two touchdowns and three picks.