NBA Rumors: Hornets' Gordon Hayward Focus of Trade Calls from Playoff-Caliber Teams

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

The Charlotte Hornets are reportedly fielding calls from playoff-caliber teams interested in forward Gordon Hayward.

Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported the Hornets are currently committed to making their own playoff push but could adjust their thinking if they continue to struggle.

Charlotte is 5-11 and has the worst point differential in the Eastern Conference, and this is before losing LaMelo Ball to a severe ankle sprain. Ball is expected to miss multiple weeks of action, and it's hard to imagine the Hornets staying competitive without their best player.

That should give playoff teams an opportunity to pounce on Hayward, who will be a free agent after the 2023-24 season.

The biggest complication in any Hayward trade is his $31.5 million salary, which also comes with a 15 percent kicker. While he could choose to waive that kicker, any team that trades for Hayward will have to find matching salaries to make a trade work under the salary cap—not a particularly fun task for a 33-year-old role player.

Hayward's best path to a contender may wind up being in the buyout market in February. If a non-contending Hornets team wants to save a few million dollars, odds are a contender could help pick up the slack and make Hayward whole as a free agent.