Max Verstappen Tops Forbes' List of Highest-Paid F1 Drivers for 2023 at $70M

Max Verstappen Tops Forbes' List of Highest-Paid F1 Drivers for 2023 at $70MNovember 29, 2023
James Gasperotti/Ciancaphoto Studio/Getty Images
Max Verstappen dominated the Formula One circuit to an unprecedented degree in 2023, and that allowed the Red Bull Racing star to remain the highest-paid driver in the world.
According to Forbes' Brett Knight, Verstappen earned $45 million in salary and $25 million in bonuses for 2023. That put him well ahead of Lewis Hamilton, who collected $55 million total, in second place, and his payout was more than double Fernando Alonso ($34 million) in third place.
