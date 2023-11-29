Cavaliers' Darius Garland Signs Multiyear Shoe Contract With New Balance

Jason Miller/Getty Images

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland agreed to a multiyear contract with New Balance, the two sides announced Wednesday.

Nick DePaula of ESPN reported Garland will wear the New Balance Two Wxy V4 shoe this season as part of the deal. He joins a roster of New Balance talent that includes Kawhi Leonard, Jamal Murray and Tyrese Maxey.

"It is a dream to become a part of the New Balance brand," Garland said in a statement. "New Balance is a family brand and it felt that way from the first conversation. The brand's commitment to individuality and their respect for athletes to be themselves is something I deeply respect."

Garland made his first All-Star team in 2022, emerging as a quality playmaker and efficient shooter on the perimeter. The presence of Donovan Mitchell has blunted Garland's impact somewhat, but the pair remain one of the most talented offensive backcourts in basketball.

New Balance, once known largely as a dad shoe and also ran in the sneakerhead community, has seen a significant rise in prominence in recent years—largely coinciding with an effort to get into the basketball shoe game. Their lifestyle shoes have been flying off the shelves, and their on-court apparel has largely drawn positive feedback.