Jordan Spieth Expects PGA Tour PIP Bonuses Will Be Eliminated amid LIV Merger Talks

David Cannon/Getty Images

Jordan Spieth thinks one of the key changes the PGA Tour made in an attempt to prevent players from joining LIV Golf will go away if the merger between the two companies goes through.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday from the site of the Hero World Challenge, Spieth explained the Player Impact Program will likely go away at some point.

"I think that its goal was to help prevent players from accepting high-dollar Saudi offers, LIV offers," Spieth said. "I think that's the goal. If you're going to see numbers that are thrown out at players now, a couple specific players, it doesn't really do that."

