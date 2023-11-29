WWE Rumors on CM Punk vs. Roman Reigns, AJ Lee's Future and Drew McIntyre Backstage

John Wolfsohn/Getty Images

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

WWE Reportedly Planning Future Punk vs. Reigns Match

WWE is reportedly already planning two major rivalries for CM Punk following his shocking return to the company at Survivor Series.

According to Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, WWE has plans for Punk to feud with undisputed WWE universal champion Roman Reigns eventually, but it won't occur in the immediate future.

For his first feud, WWE is reportedly setting the stage for Punk to go up against world heavyweight champion Seth Rollins.

After Punk's return, video surfaced of a furious Rollins cursing at and flipping off Punk. Then, on Monday's episode of Raw, both Punk and Rollins made mention of each other in their promos.

There is reason to believe WWE could potentially hold off Punk's in-ring debut until the Royal Rumble, at which point he could possibly win the men's Rumble match and go on to face Rollins at WrestleMania.

Meanwhile, all signs point toward a rematch between Reigns and Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40, so any program between Punk and Reigns likely won't start until later in 2024 at the earliest.

Prior to his departure from WWE in January 2014, Punk worked a program with The Shield, so he has already been in the ring with both Reigns and Rollins.

All three Superstars have changed a great deal over the past decade, though, and Reigns may be the greatest example of that.

He is in the midst of one of the greatest title runs of all time at over three years, and Reigns has established himself as the top star in the business as well.

Reigns vs. Punk has a chance to be a special rivalry that is remembered forever, and it seems like a matter of when rather than if it happens.

WWE Not Currently Planning for AJ Lee Return

Punk made mention of his wife and former WWE Superstar, AJ Lee, during his promo on Monday night's episode of Raw, but there reportedly aren't working plans for AJ to resurface in WWE.

According to PWInsider.com (h/t H Jenkins of Ringside News), there has been "no discussion" of AJ returning to WWE, but it "wouldn't be out of the question" for her to return at some point.

About one year after Punk departed WWE, AJ did the same in 2015, and she has not wrestled another match ever since.

At WrestleMania 31, AJ and Paige defeated The Bella Twins in a tag team match, and then AJ, Paige and Naomi beat The Bellas and Natalya the next night on Raw in Lee's retirement match.

In October 2021, AJ was named an executive producer for the Women of Wrestling (WOW) promotion, and she also did some commentary before departing in August 2023.

During her stint with WOW, AJ was asked about the possibility of wrestling again, to which she told Renee Paquette on The Sessions (h/t Fightful's Jeremy Lambert): "Never say never, but don't hold your breath."

Those comments suggested that while AJ isn't completely closed off to the idea of wrestling again, she isn't actively looking to do it either.

If AJ does decide to return to the ring, however, she is still just 36 years of age, which means she may have something left in the tank, especially after being away for nearly the past nine years.

AJ was beloved by fans during her time in WWE and was the face of the women's division at the time, holding the Divas Championship three times.

Given that all signs point toward Punk competing at the Royal Rumble, the women's Rumble match could be the perfect spot for an AJ return if she wants to follow suit.

McIntyre Reportedly in Good Mood at Raw

After video that leaked on social media seemed to show Drew McIntyre storming off angrily at the end of Survivor Series, The Scottish Warrior was reportedly in a better place at Raw on Monday.

According to PWInsider.com (h/t Jenkins), McIntyre was "in good spirits" at Raw and whatever issue he may have had at Survivor Series "seemed to have dissipated."

After he and The Judgment Day lost to Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Jey Uso, Sami Zayn and Randy Orton at Survivor Series, McIntyre quickly left the ringside area. That occurred just before Punk made his surprise return to WWE.

Per PWInsider Elite (h/t Jenkins), sources indicated that McIntyre "forcefully shut his locker room door" and left the arena angrily after Survivor Series.

That led to speculation he was upset about Punk's return, but Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp expressed his belief that McIntyre's frustration was a result of "a lot of stuff building," and not "completely directed" at Punk.

Of course, it is a distinct possibility that McIntyre was simply "working" and further establishing himself as a heel.

He took another step in that direction by headbutting Rollins on Raw and agreeing to a match against Zayn next week.