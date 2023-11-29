Windhorst: Clippers 'Remain Steadfast,' Back James Harden, Paul George, Kawhi Leonard

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

The partnership of Kawhi Leonard, James Harden and Paul George hasn't gotten off to a roaring start, but the Los Angeles Clippers are keeping the faith.

ESPN's Brian Windhorst said the Clippers organization remains "steadfast in their belief" that the trio will figure out how to win together.

"In communicating with folks in LA, I don't think they're excited about the way things have gone so far, they hoped that they would go better, but they remain steadfast in their belief that it's going to work. What else would they do? They can't go back," Windhorst said on the Hoop Collective (48:48 mark).

The Clippers are a disappointing 7-9, with the Harden acquisition looking nothing short of an unmitigated bust. Harden has looked slow and out of shape, averaging a paltry 14.1 points and 6.2 assists while fading into the background on offense. He's looked nothing like the so-called "system" he described himself as during his introductory press conference.

