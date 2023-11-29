X

NBA

    Giannis, Damian Lillard Wow NBA Fans as Bucks Beat Heat After Offseason Trade Rumors

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IINovember 29, 2023

    MIAMI, FL - NOVEMBER 28: Damian Lillard #0 of the Milwaukee Bucks drives to the basket during the game against the Miami Heat during the In-Season Tournament on November 28, 2023 at Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Issac Baldizon/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Issac Baldizon/NBAE via Getty Images

    Giannis Antetokounmpo dropped a game-high 33 points and Damian Lillard scored 13 of his 32 in the final 6:18 of regulation to lead the Milwaukee Bucks to a 131-124 road win over the Miami Heat to close In-Season Tournament group play on Tuesday.

    For much of the summer, it appeared that Lillard would be playing with the Heat. After 11 seasons in Portland, the seven-time All-NBA player asked the Trail Blazers to trade him to Miami.

    That never happened, but the Blazers ultimately dealt him to the Bucks, who now find themselves just one game back of the first-place Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference. Milwaukee looks like a legit NBA title contender with Lillard aboard after wins in eight of its last nine games.

    Meanwhile, the Heat have struggled of late, losing their last three games and four of their last six. Miami has gone without superstar Jimmy Butler (sprained right ankle) over the past two games and Tyler Herro (right ankle injury) since Nov. 8, so brighter days should be ahead when they return.

    However, losing out on Lillard is still a tough blow for the Heat, who could have been the missing piece the team needs for a championship. Instead, he's playing on a Bucks team that should be launching a deep playoff run next spring.

    As for the game, Lillard also dished nine assists. His biggest shot was a three-pointer with 3:03 left to tie this game at 118.

    Two possessions earlier, Lillard hit another big three to give the Bucks a 115-113 edge.

    Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

    DAME FROM DISTANCE. <a href="https://t.co/UdY4iYIMaS">pic.twitter.com/UdY4iYIMaS</a>

    Lillard also hit three big free throws down the stretch en route to the win.

    As for Antetokounmpo, he added 10 rebounds and five assists in addition to his 33 points. Fourteen of his points came in the third quarter. It was another remarkable performance for the two-time NBA MVP, who entered the night averaging 34.1 points on 63.8 percent shooting over his past nine games.

    For the Heat, Bam Adebayo led the way with 31 points and 10 boards, while Kyle Lowry (21 points, six assists) and Josh Richardson (20 points, seven assists) complemented his efforts.

    Ultimately, this game went the way of the Bucks thanks to their two superstars, who awed fans and analysts alike once again.

    Hoop Central @TheHoopCentral

    Damian Lillard over the last 8 Games:<br><br>32 PTS - 4 REB - 9 AST<br>31 PTS - 5 REB - 4 AST<br>31 PTS - 6 REB - 10 AST<br>27 PTS - 5 REB - 5 AST<br>22 PTS - 5 REB - 7 AST<br>27 PTS - 3 REB - 12 AST<br>27 PTS - 5 REB - 5 AST<br>37 PTS - 4 REB - 13 AST <a href="https://t.co/Eqqx5I6Ph5">pic.twitter.com/Eqqx5I6Ph5</a>

    Jake Weinbach @JWeinbachNBA

    The Miami Heat must be hurting deep inside after watching Damian Lillard drop 32 &amp; 9 on their home floor to eliminate them from the IST.<br><br>The more you watch the Heat, the more you realize that Lillard would have been a perfect fit in Miami. Dame continues to ball for the Bucks.

    🦌 @Gimme_a_Buck

    Damian Lamonte Ollie Lillard Sr. is a real hooper

    Blazers Palace @blazers_palace

    Damian Lillard is officially in Demon mode. The league is cooked <a href="https://t.co/4z39LilK2t">pic.twitter.com/4z39LilK2t</a>

    Bihagaro @dimarco34

    Every single day I'm thankful for Damian Lillard <a href="https://t.co/xn9pIokvZX">https://t.co/xn9pIokvZX</a>

    Kane Pitman @KanePitman

    Another 9 clutch points for Damian Lillard tonight in the win over Miami (last 5 mins, &lt; 5 point margin). Lillard led the league with 56 clutch points on the season entering tonight. LeBron was 2nd on 45. Dame has been as advertised in Q4 early in his Milwaukee tenure.

    StatMuse @statmuse

    Bucks duo tonight:<br><br>Giannis — Dame — <br>33 PTS 32 PTS<br>10 REB 9 AST<br>5 AST 4 3P<br><br>Scored 60+ as a duo in 3 consecutive games. <a href="https://t.co/8bFvDRLsme">pic.twitter.com/8bFvDRLsme</a>

    ARNOLD @Senator_AA

    This Dame/Giannis duo has def lived up to expectations. Now give them better role players

    Grace @gracesporttakes

    Bucks are 5-0 when Giannis &amp; Dame both score 25+ <a href="https://t.co/T4GS3AJk0h">pic.twitter.com/T4GS3AJk0h</a>

    GiannisMuse 🦌 @GiannisMuse

    You're setting yourself up for slander when hating on Dame before it's 5 minutes into the 4th. He'll make a bad statline look crazy 🤣 <a href="https://t.co/msdXEDop0d">https://t.co/msdXEDop0d</a>

    Nathan @NathanJH31

    Giannis. Dunk. Dagger. <a href="https://t.co/eyoNdcnoBh">pic.twitter.com/eyoNdcnoBh</a>

    🅵🅾🆁🆃🅷🅴🅵🅰🅽🆂 🎙 @503Blazerfans

    Giannis and Dame are beginning to hit their stride as a duo man, it's getting scary

    🎯 @Ga34Era

    Look at dame and giannis' statline rn, what duo in the league is doing this????

    With the win, the Bucks clinched East Group B in the In-Season Tournament. Now they will face the New York Knicks in quarterfinals action in hopes of winning the first-ever NBA Cup.