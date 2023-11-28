Knicks' Tom Thibodeau on Josh Hart Feeling Left out Offensively: 'Be Mentally Tough'

Rich Graessle/Getty Images

New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau on Tuesday addressed Josh Hart's comments about feeling left out on offense, and he told reporters that the veteran needs to do what's best for the team, even if he doesn't like his current role.

"His usage is up. He's handling the ball more. The way he's being used is not any different than last year," Thibodeau said. "... The most important thing is to be mentally tough, to work through things. ... Put what's best for the team ahead of any individual stuff. It's all about the team and sacrificing for the team."

Hart was asked Monday about his three-point percentage dipping significantly this season, and he indicated that he hasn't been able to get into a rhythm and doesn't feel included in the offense.

"Just trying to get in a rhythm. I think that's the biggest thing," Hart said, per Peter Botte of the New York Post. "I'm a rhythm player. I'm not someone that's just a catch-and-shoot 3-point shooter that really just only does that. That's not really what I do.

"I'm more someone who can get in the lane and find guys and stuff like that, and I'm capable of making shots. When you don't have a rhythm like that or you don't feel included, it's just sometimes that's tough not touching it and having to catch and shoot. So, it's definitely something I'm working on and hopefully [I will] get in a better rhythm."

When asked to elaborate about not feeling included, Hart added, "I think it's just in the rhythm of the game. Like I said, from myself, I'm an energy guy and a rhythm player. So, for me sometimes it's tough just to get in that rhythm. So, I won't — yeah. Sometimes [it's] tough."

The Knicks acquired Hart from the Portland Trail Blazers during the 2022-23 season and he proved to be a valuable addition off the bench, averaging 10.2 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.6 assists in 25 games while shooting 58.6 percent from the floor and 51.9 percent from deep.

Hart hasn't been nearly as effective this year, averaging 7.1 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.7 assists in 16 games while shooting 42.2 percent from the floor and 28.6 percent from beyond the arc.

Thibodeau has primarily deployed Hart as the team's primary backup forward following the trade that sent Obi Toppin to the Indiana Pacers. When Julius Randle isn't on the court, Hart is typically on the floor.