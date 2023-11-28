Raiders Rumors: Former Stanford HC David Shaw a 'Name to Keep an Eye on' in Search

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

The Las Vegas Raiders may look toward ex-Stanford head coach David Shaw to fill their coaching vacancy.

Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal relayed the news.

Shaw, 51, went 96-54 for the Cardinal from 2011-2022, winning the Pac-12 three times. Stanford went to the Rose Bowl three times under Shaw and won it twice. The Cardinal also registered three top-seven finishes in the Associated Press poll, including third in 2015.

After a pair of 3-9 seasons in 2021 and 2022, Shaw resigned as Stanford's head coach.

Shaw has a wealth of experience in the collegiate and NFL coaching ranks beginning with two seasons as a Western Washington assistant in 1995 and 1996.

He then coached in the NFL from 1997-2005 for the Philadelphia Eagles, Raiders and Baltimore Ravens, notably serving as both the quarterbacks and wide receivers coach from 2002-2004 in his last NFL stop.

Shaw then coached under Jim Harbaugh in 2006 at San Diego before moving on with him to Stanford in 2007. He was Stanford's offensive coordinator from 2007-2010 and got the promotion to head coach when Harbaugh left for the San Francisco 49ers.

There's no doubting Shaw's tremendous resume, and he's been talked about as a potential NFL head coaching candidate before. In fact, he got an interview with the Denver Broncos before they eventually hired Sean Payton, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.