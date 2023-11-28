Report: Hornets' LaMelo Ball Likely to Miss Extended Time with Sprained Ankle Injury

Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

The Charlotte Hornets appear to have received some disappointing news regarding the status of star point guard LaMelo Ball.

Ball suffered a "serious" right ankle sprain and is expected to miss an extended period of time, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium. The Hornets are also expected to take a "cautious approach" with his recovery.

Ball injured his ankle in a 130-117 loss to the Orlando Magic on Sunday.

The 22-year-old went down awkwardly in the second quarter of Sunday's matchup after going in for a layup on Orlando's Paolo Banchero. He was helped off the court and didn't return to the game, finishing with seven points, one rebound and two assists in 15 minutes.

The ankle is the same one that Ball had surgery on in March to repair a fracture. He appeared in just 36 games last season because of the ailment.

Ball was off to a hot start to the 2023-24 campaign, averaging 24.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 8.2 assists in 15 games while shooting 44.3 percent from the floor and 38.8 percent from beyond the arc.

Losing Ball is a tough blow for the Hornets, which are 12th in the Eastern Conference with a 5-10 record. Charlotte doesn't have much hope for contending without the rising star in its lineup.

With Ball sidelined, Ish Smith and Theo Maledon figure to see more playing time. It's also possible Terry Rozier will slide into the starting point guard role from shooting guard.