Inside the NBA, ESPN Broadcast Crews to Combine for In-Season Tournament Coverage

Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty Images

Stephen A. Smith and Charles Barkley are about to share the same screen.

Warner Bros. Discovery announced Smith and Michael Wilbon will join Barkley, Ernie Johnson, Shaquille O'Neal and Kenny Smith for a special edition of Inside the NBA on Dec. 7 after the NBA In-Season Tournament semifinals.

The integrated broadcast will bring the NBA's two partners together for a megacast that will see the most prominent names in basketball commentary offer insights into the first-ever semifinals while also previewing the finals.

Johnson, O'Neal, Smith and Johnson will also appear ahead of the other semifinals game for a segment on ESPN NBA Countdown. ESPN will carry the 5 p.m. ET broadcast of one semifinal, while TNT will carry the 9 p.m. ET broadcast of the second semifinal.

ESPN's Mike Breen and Doris Burke will be joined by TNT's Reggie Miller for the first semifinal broadcast. ESPN's Doc Rivers will join TNT's Kevin Harlan and Candace Parker for the second.