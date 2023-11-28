NBA In-Season Tournament 2023: Clinching Scenarios Ahead of Tuesday's Group Play

Nic Antaya/Getty Images

Buckle up.

The list of various scenarios entering the final day of group play for the NBA's In-Season Tournament could fill multiple textbook pages. Ultimately, Tuesday's eight-game schedule will decide the champion for East Group B, East Group C, West Group B and West Group C, as well as the two wild cards.

The NBA released the different scenarios ahead of the games:

There are far more teams playing for something in the Eastern Conference than the Western Conference.

To this point, just four teams in the East have been eliminated in the Detroit Pistons, Washington Wizards, Toronto Raptors and Chicago Bulls.

The picture is much different in the West with the Utah Jazz, Portland Trail Blazers, Memphis Grizzlies, Denver Nuggets, Dallas Mavericks, Los Angeles Clippers, Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs all eliminated.

One of the most straightforward scenarios is in West Group B. The Houston Rockets can clinch the group with a win over the Mavericks, while the New Orleans Pelicans will be group champions if Dallas wins.

The Sacramento Kings can clinch West Group C with a win over the Golden State Warriors, while the Milwaukee Bucks will clinch East Group B with a victory over the Miami Heat.

Everyone is trying to join the Indiana Pacers and Los Angeles Lakers in the knockout rounds after they won East Group A and West Group A, respectively, with 4-0 records.

Those knockout rounds are scheduled to begin Dec. 4 in single-elimination style. The quarterfinals will be at home stadiums, while the semifinals and championship game will take place in Las Vegas at T-Mobile Arena.