Spurs' Wembanyama on Expectations: 'This Is Probably the Worst Victor We'll Ever See'

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

San Antonio Spurs rookie sensation Victor Wembanyama is in the midst of a solid first year in the NBA, but he hasn't necessarily lived up to the lofty expectations he faced when he was drafted with the No. 1 overall pick.

Still, Wembanyama is fully confident that he'll only get better with time, as he declared to reporters on Tuesday, "This is probably the worst Victor we'll ever see."

Wembanyama is averaging team highs of 19.2 points, 9.5 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while also adding 2.6 assists.

However, the 7'4" big man's efficiency has left much to be desired, as he's shooting just 43.0 percent from the field and 27.5 percent from three-point range through 17 games this season.

Wembanyama was projected as a generational talent and the most promising prospect to enter the NBA since LeBron James in 2003. While it appears that it will take some time for him to fully acclimate to the NBA, he's shown flashes of brilliance that indicate he has a bright future in the league.