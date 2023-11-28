X

    Spurs' Wembanyama on Expectations: 'This Is Probably the Worst Victor We'll Ever See'

    Doric SamNovember 28, 2023

    SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 24: Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs goes up for a slam dunk against the Golden State Warriors during the first quarter of NBA In-Season Tournament game at Chase Center on November 24, 2023 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
    Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

    San Antonio Spurs rookie sensation Victor Wembanyama is in the midst of a solid first year in the NBA, but he hasn't necessarily lived up to the lofty expectations he faced when he was drafted with the No. 1 overall pick.

    Still, Wembanyama is fully confident that he'll only get better with time, as he declared to reporters on Tuesday, "This is probably the worst Victor we'll ever see."

    Wembanyama is averaging team highs of 19.2 points, 9.5 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while also adding 2.6 assists.

    However, the 7'4" big man's efficiency has left much to be desired, as he's shooting just 43.0 percent from the field and 27.5 percent from three-point range through 17 games this season.

    Wembanyama was projected as a generational talent and the most promising prospect to enter the NBA since LeBron James in 2003. While it appears that it will take some time for him to fully acclimate to the NBA, he's shown flashes of brilliance that indicate he has a bright future in the league.

    Wembanyama and the Spurs (3-14) will be trying to stop a 12-game losing streak when they take on the Atlanta Hawks 8-8 on Thursday.

