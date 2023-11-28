Report: Bobby Petrino Agrees to Arkansas OC Contract; Was School's HC from 2008-11

Tim Warner/Getty Images

Bobby Petrino is in line for a return to Arkansas.

According to ESPN's Chris Low, Petrino has "agreed to return" to Arkansas as offensive coordinator. The terms of his contract are still being finalized.

Petrino served as head coach at Arkansas from 2008-2011 and he led the Hogs to a 51-34 record. The program also secured victories in the Cotton Bowl and Liberty Bowl during his tenure and a berth in the Sugar Bowl.

Arkansas fired Petrino in April 2012 after news broke that he had an affair with his then-25-year-old assistant Jessica Dorrell. News of the affair came out after Petrino got into a single-vehicle motorcycle crash with Dorrell as his passenger.

Former Arkansas athletic director Jeff Long said at the time during a press conference that Petrino "engaged in a pattern of misleading and manipulative behavior designed to deceive me and members of the athletic staff, both before and after the motorcycle accident."

Petrino began his coaching career at Louisville in 2003 and he spent four seasons with the Cardinals before heading to Arkansas. After being fired by the Razorbacks, he returned to coaching in 2013 at Western Kentucky and led the Hilltoppers to an 8-4 record.

Following his one-year stint with Western Kentucky, Petrino returned to Louisville from 2014-18. In his nine seasons with the Cardinals, he went 77-35 and posted three wins in bowl games.

Petrino was hired by Missouri State in January 2020 and he went 18-15 in his three seasons with the team. He went on to accept the UNLV offensive coordinator position following the 2022 season but left after one month to join Jimbo Fisher's staff as offensive coordinator at Texas A&M.

The Aggies finished the 2023 campaign with a 7-5 record.