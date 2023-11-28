Report: Draymond Green Apologized to Warriors for Rudy Gobert Headlock, Suspension

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green, who just served a five-game suspension after putting Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert in a headlock during a Nov. 14 on-court confrontation between the two teams, has apologized to his team for the incident.

Per ESPN's Kendra Andrews, the team was "receptive to the apology."

Green will make his return Tuesday when the Warriors visit the Sacramento Kings for an In-Season Tournament game.

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr called Green's actions "inexcusable" and said the suspension was "deserved."

For his part, Green said he doesn't live his life with regrets when asked about the Gobert incident and ensuing suspension.



Green, who was defending teammate Klay Thompson, expanded on his remarks (h/t Andrews).

"I'll come to a teammate's defense any time that I'm in a position to come to a teammate's defense. ... What matters to me is how the people that I care about feel, first and foremost. How are the people that I care about affected? How are the people I care about, what do they have to deal with? That's it for me."

The suspension is now over, and Green and the Warriors are ready to move forward in hopes of washing away an uneven start to the season. Golden State is just 10th in the Western Conference with an 8-9 record.