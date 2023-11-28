X

NBA

NEWSSCORESTEAMSRUMORSHIGHLIGHTSFANTASYDRAFTBR Sports on Max

    Report: Draymond Green Apologized to Warriors for Rudy Gobert Headlock, Suspension

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IINovember 28, 2023

    SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 12: Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors shoots over Rudy Gobert #27 of the Minnesota Timberwolves during the second half of an NBA basketball game at Chase Center on November 12, 2023 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
    Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

    Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green, who just served a five-game suspension after putting Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert in a headlock during a Nov. 14 on-court confrontation between the two teams, has apologized to his team for the incident.

    Per ESPN's Kendra Andrews, the team was "receptive to the apology."

    Green will make his return Tuesday when the Warriors visit the Sacramento Kings for an In-Season Tournament game.

    Warriors head coach Steve Kerr called Green's actions "inexcusable" and said the suspension was "deserved."

    95.7 The Game @957thegame

    "Yes, he definitely took it too far."<br><br>Steve Kerr on Draymond/Gobert incident and suspension <a href="https://t.co/fwcBFQQVFX">pic.twitter.com/fwcBFQQVFX</a>

    For his part, Green said he doesn't live his life with regrets when asked about the Gobert incident and ensuing suspension.

    Warriors on NBCS @NBCSWarriors

    "I don't live my life with regrets."<br><br>Draymond reflects on his latest suspension and the lessons learned from the situation <a href="https://t.co/GgF39RvxvX">pic.twitter.com/GgF39RvxvX</a>

    Green, who was defending teammate Klay Thompson, expanded on his remarks (h/t Andrews).

    "I'll come to a teammate's defense any time that I'm in a position to come to a teammate's defense. ... What matters to me is how the people that I care about feel, first and foremost. How are the people that I care about affected? How are the people I care about, what do they have to deal with? That's it for me."

    The suspension is now over, and Green and the Warriors are ready to move forward in hopes of washing away an uneven start to the season. Golden State is just 10th in the Western Conference with an 8-9 record.

    Report: Draymond Green Apologized to Warriors for Rudy Gobert Headlock, Suspension
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    Welcoming back Green, a four-time All-Star and four-time NBA All-Defensive First Team member, should help matters. He'll get back into the mix Tuesday evening for a 10 p.m. ET game in Sacramento's Golden 1 Center.